McIlroy finishes top of money list without hitting a shot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. DP World Tour Championship DP World Tour
  4. McIlroy finishes top of money list without hitting a shot
McIlroy finishes top of money list without hitting a shot
McIlroy at the Texas F1 sprint race
McIlroy at the Texas F1 sprint race
Reuters
Rory McIlroy sealed top place in the DP World Tour rankings on Sunday without hitting a shot as none of his closest challengers can now catch him after the end of the penultimate event of the season at Sun City.

Northern Irishman McIlroy, with 5,164.5 points going into the DP World Tour Championship at Dubai this week, has now finished top of the formerly named European Tour money list five times, first in 2012 and again in 2014, 2015 and last year.

McIlroy, who made more than seven million euros ($7.48 million) in prize money in nine tour events this year, is 2,083 points ahead of second-placed Jon Rahm, the Masters champion, with Adrian Meronk third.

Poland’s Meronk played in this weekend’s Nedbank Challenge at Sun City where he added 94.5 points after finishing 15th.

The tournament in South Africa was won by American Max Homa, who finished four shots ahead of Denmark’s Nicolai Hojgaard

The top 50 finishers in the Race to Dubai rankings will compete for a $10-million purse at Jumeirah Golf Estate from Thursday.

Mentions
GolfMcIlroy RoryMeronk AdrianRahm JonHojgaard NicolaiHoma MaxDP World Tour Championship DP World Tour
Related Articles
Inspired Europe seize control of Ryder Cup as US go winless on day one
Europe surge to seven-point Ryder Cup lead with 3-1 foursomes win
Jon Rahm sparks European romp on opening day of Ryder Cup
Show more
Golf
American Max Homa wins Sun City tournament in South Africa by four shots
Campbell birdies at the last hole to steal Hong Kong Open title from Smith
Emily Kristine Pedersen extends lead as Lilia Vu makes charge at The Annika
Homa takes narrow one-shot lead into final round of Nedbank Golf Challenge
Cameron Smith hits 65 to pull level with Phachara Khongwatmai at Hong Kong Open
Emily Kristine Pedersen raises Scandinavian hopes at LPGA's The Annika
Matthieu Pavon and Max Homa share lead after second round at Sun City
Canada's Brooke Henderson seizes lead at LPGA Annika event in Florida
Sleepy Cameron Smith in clubhouse lead after Hong Kong Open second round
Most Read
Editors’ Picks: Derbies galore in Europe as ATP World Tour Finals take centre stage
Reims host PSG in a top-four clash with all eyes on Warren Zaire-Emery
Manchester City face Chelsea test while pressure builds on United's Ten Hag
Unbeaten Bayern and Leverkusen leave rivals behind early in title race

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings