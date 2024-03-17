John Catlin beats David Puig in playoff to win International Series Macau

John Catlin posing with the trophy after the final round of the International Series Macau

American John Catlin (33) won the International Series Macau title on the second playoff hole on Sunday, staving off David Puig's (22) spectacular late surge at the Macau Golf and Country Club.

Both the golfers birdied the first playoff hole after they finished at 23-under 257 before Catlin went on to clinch his fifth Asian Tour title.

Catlin had seized the lead by shooting 59, the lowest score in Asian Tour history, in the third round of the event where soft conditions allowed players to lift, clean and place their golf balls in the fairway.

Four birdies in his first nine holes had Catlin four ahead with nine to play but he dropped a shot on 11 and Puig, playing four groups ahead, mounted a late charge.

Spaniard Puig birdied the 12th and eagled the 13th, both par fives, before gaining another shot on the 16th to join the American at 22 under.

Puig held the clubhouse lead after shooting a stunning 60 and Catlin, who signed off with 65, missed a five-footer for birdie on the last hole to find himself locked in a playoff.

"Still hasn't quite sunk in, and that was one heck of a battle," said the Californian, who came through the Asian Tour Qualifying School after a poor couple of years.

"If you had told me I would finish minus 23 on the tournament and I still have to be in a playoff, I'd be like, you're kidding.

"It was special all week, I fought really hard. You know, I was battling all week long and to come out on top is really, really special."

Australian Lucas Herbert carded 64 to finish third, two shots behind, while Patrick Reed finished fourth, one stroke further back, following a 63.