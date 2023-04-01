Veteran Lee-Anne Pace takes one-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. KPMG Women's PGA Championship LPGA Tour
  4. Veteran Lee-Anne Pace takes one-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship
Veteran Lee-Anne Pace takes one-shot lead at Women's PGA Championship
Pace tees off at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Pace tees off at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship
Profimedia
South African veteran Lee-Anne Pace (42) fired four of her five birdies on the back nine at Baltusrol on Thursday to grab a one-shot lead in the Women's PGA Championship.

Pace's strong finish on the demanding layout in Springfield, New Jersey, put her one in front of Chinese duo Lin Xiyu and Yin Ruoning and Canadian Brooke Henderson, who shared second place a stroke ahead of Thailand's Wichanee Meechai.

"I played very well today," said Pace, who claimed her lone LPGA tour title in 2014.

"Obviously I'm very happy. No bogeys, which is awesome. Putted really well, very happy with the round," added Pace, whose best finish in a major was a tie for sixth in the Evian Championship in 2015.

Pace was concentrating this season on the Ladies European Tour - where she's an 11-time winner - before heading stateside for the ShopRite Classic earlier this month.

She took a conservative approach and it paid off on a course where only 16 players broke par.

"We kept it pretty simple," she said. "Most of the greens we went for the middle, didn't really attack too many pins. The putter worked, which was awesome. Hit my driver pretty straight, as well."

Darkness was closing in as Pace warmed up. She had back-to-back birdies at 11 and 12, added another at 15 and finally birdied 18.

"At my age, the darkness isn't your friend. But, like I said, I felt very comfortable on the greens. I made a really good putt on 15, massive slopey, very quick putt. That was a huge bonus."

She got up and down from a bunker at 16 then reached the green at the par-five 18th in two and for another birdie.

Henderson, who won the Women’s PGA Championship in 2016, teed off on 10 and had two birdies and a bogey in her first nine holes before nabbing three on her inward run.

That included a birdie at her final hole, the ninth, which pulled the two-time major champion level with Lin and Yin.

"Everything was working pretty well. I would like to hit a few more fairways tomorrow, but when I needed to I was able to get up-and-down a few times and the putter was rolling," said Henderson - who hit just five of 14 fairways.

"It's nice to make five birdies out on this golf course. Hopefully just do something similar over the next few days."

Lin had two birdies on each nine without a bogey as she aims to improve on her best prior major finish, a tie for seventh at the 2021 US Women's Open.

Yin had two birdies and an eagle without a bogey, hitting 13 fairways and 17 greens in regulation.

"My ball-striking was right on spot," she said.

Yin teed off on 10 and after a birdie at 17 eagled 18, where she "just smashed my three-wood up there and ended up pretty good."

She drained a six-foot putt to make the turn three-under and added one more birdie coming in.

Mentions
GolfPace Lee-AnnYin RuoningHenderson BrookeLin XiyuMeechai WichaneeKPMG Women's PGA Championship LPGA Tour
Related Articles
Brooke Henderson counting on busy-bee approach to bolster form ahead of PGA Championship
World number two Nelly Korda returns for Women's PGA after back injury
Denny McCarthy fires 60 for two-shot lead at PGA Traveler's Championship
Show more
Golf
Rory McIlroy cards first-ever PGA hole-in-one at Travelers Championship
US Senate panel invites PGA Tour commissioner, LIV CEO to testify on merger
Injury layoff leaves Korda 'hungry' ahead of Women's PGA Championship
Tom Watson questions PGA Tour deal with LIV Golf in open letter
Rickie Fowler falls short at US Open but leaves with spring in his step
Emotional Wyndham Clark pays tribute to late mother after US Open triumph
McIlroy feeling positive after narrowly missing chance to end major drought at US Open
Wyndham Clark holds off Rory McIlroy to capture maiden major at US Open
Stage set for thrilling US Open finish in LA with Fowler and Clark leading the way
US Open co-leader Wyndham Clark not happy after playing 'twilight golf'
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Newcastle close in on Tonali signing, Bayern sign Guerreiro
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
Manchester City set to bid for West Ham captain and Arsenal target Declan Rice
Tennis Tracker: Aryna Sabalenka suffers early exit, Carlos Alcaraz through at Queen's