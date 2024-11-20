Record-breaking $131million in prize money announced for 2025 LPGA Tour

The LPGA Tour released its 2025 schedule on Wednesday featuring 35 events during which the world's best female golfers will compete for $131 million in prize money, which is the largest total purse in the circuit's 75-year history.

The schedule will see the LPGA Tour play in 14 states across the United States - starting with the January 30th - February 2nd Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida - and 11 other countries, including two multi-event Asian swings.

The combined purse total for the five majors will top $47 million, the highest in the LPGA Tour's 75-year history.

The first women's major of the season - The Chevron Championship - will be held from April 24th-27th at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The year's other four majors will be contested over a span of nine weeks beginning with the May 29th - June 1st US Women's Open at Erin Hills in Erin Wisconsin featuring a $12 million purse that is the richest of the five blue-riband events.

Field Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas will host the June 19th-22nd KPMG Women's PGA Championship before the July 10-13 Amundi Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France and July 31st - August 3rd AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next November in Naples, Florida, will feature an $11 million purse, including a $4 million winner's cheque the LPGA said is the largest single prize in the history of women's golf.