Record-breaking $131million in prize money announced for 2025 LPGA Tour

Reuters
Nelly Korda is a mainstay of LPGA Tour
Nelly Korda is a mainstay of LPGA TourAaron Doster / Imagn Images
The LPGA Tour released its 2025 schedule on Wednesday featuring 35 events during which the world's best female golfers will compete for $131 million in prize money, which is the largest total purse in the circuit's 75-year history.

The schedule will see the LPGA Tour play in 14 states across the United States - starting with the January 30th - February 2nd Tournament of Champions at Lake Nona in Orlando, Florida - and 11 other countries, including two multi-event Asian swings.

The combined purse total for the five majors will top $47 million, the highest in the LPGA Tour's 75-year history.

The first women's major of the season - The Chevron Championship - will be held from April 24th-27th at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas.

The year's other four majors will be contested over a span of nine weeks beginning with the May 29th - June 1st US Women's Open at Erin Hills in Erin Wisconsin featuring a $12 million purse that is the richest of the five blue-riband events.

Field Ranch East at PGA Frisco in Frisco, Texas will host the June 19th-22nd KPMG Women's PGA Championship before the July 10-13 Amundi Evian Championship in Evian-les-Bains, France and July 31st - August 3rd AIG Women's Open at Royal Porthcawl in Wales.

The season-ending CME Group Tour Championship next November in Naples, Florida, will feature an $11 million purse, including a $4 million winner's cheque the LPGA said is the largest single prize in the history of women's golf.

