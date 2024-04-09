Rahm repeat and McIlroy's bid: Five storylines ahead of the 2024 Masters

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Masters Tournament PGA Tour
  4. Rahm repeat and McIlroy's bid: Five storylines ahead of the 2024 Masters
Rahm repeat and McIlroy's bid: Five storylines ahead of the 2024 Masters
Jon Rahm could become just the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles
Jon Rahm could become just the fourth player to win back-to-back Masters titles
AFP
Five storylines to follow as the best players in the world descend upon Augusta National Golf Club this week for the April 11th-14th Masters.

Rahm seeks rare repeat

Jon Rahm, who dealt a stunning blow to the PGA Tour when he joined LIV Golf eight months after winning the 2023 Masters, returns to Augusta National looking to become only the fourth player to retain a Masters title.

Rahm entered the final round last year trailing 54-hole leader Brooks Koepka of LIV Golf by two shots but fired a three-under-par 69 that gave him a four-shot victory.

No player has won the Masters in consecutive years since Tiger Woods in 2001-02 and before that only Nick Faldo (1989-90) and Jack Nicklaus (1965-66) have pulled off the Augusta double.

McIlroy's Grand Slam bid

Rory McIlroy has a chance this week to complete the career Grand Slam of winning golf's four major championships but will need to overcome an Augusta National layout that has been the site of several frustrating moments for the Northern Irishman.

McIlroy has been in contention several times at the Masters but seems to be hampered by one poor round each week, most memorably in 2011 when he began the final round with a four-shot lead but endured a harrowing back-nine collapse.

For McIlroy, who missed the cut at last year's Masters, a win would put him in elite company with Gene Sarazen, Ben Hogan, Jack Nicklaus, Gary Player and Tiger Woods as the only players to achieve the career Grand Slam.

LIV Golf contingent

A year after LIV Golf standard bearers Koepka and evergreen Phil Mickelson finished runner-up at the Masters, the field for the year's first major will feature 13 players from the Saudi-backed circuit, including reigning champion Rahm.

In addition to Rahm, the group of LIV players at the Masters also includes past champions Mickelson (2004, 2006, 2010), Charl Schwartzel (2011), Bubba Watson (2012, 2014), Sergio Garcia (2017), Patrick Reed (2018) and Dustin Johnson (2020).

Additionally, Joaquin Niemann, who has collected two LIV Golf individual titles this season, reigning PGA Championship winner Koepka, Cameron Smith, Bryson DeChambeau, Tyrrell Hatton and Adrian Meronk will be at the year's first major.

Red-hot Scheffler

Former champion Scottie Scheffler arrives at the Masters as the odds-on favourite to slip into the Green Jacket given to the tournament's winner given his stellar play this year which has solidified his position as one of the game's premier players.

Scheffler followed a five-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational by becoming the first player to successfully defend at the Players Championship and then missed a five-foot putt that would have forced a playoff at the Houston Open.

Despite falling short in his bid to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive PGA Tour starts, world number one Scheffler will be full of confidence on an Augusta National layout where he triumphed in 2022.

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods defied the odds at the 2019 Masters when he returned from spinal fusion surgery to win a fifth Green Jacket and now the 48-year-old, whose only PGA Tour start this year lasted 24 holes, will try to push the envelope even further.

Woods, in his only PGA Tour start since last year's Masters where he withdrew before completing the third round because of plantar fasciitis, played at Riviera in mid-February before a bout of the flu forced him to call it quits in the second round.

The 15-times major winner has never missed the cut at the Masters as a professional and this week is seeking a tournament record 24th consecutive made cut after tying Gary Player and Fred Couples last year.

Follow the Masters on Flashscore.

Mentions
GolfMasters Tournament PGA TourMcIlroy RoryRahm JonScheffler ScottieWoods TigerKoepka BrooksMickelson PhilJohnson DustinDeChambeau BrysonGarcia SergioHatton TyrrellMeronk AdrianNiemann JoaquinReed PatrickSchwartzel CharlSmith CameronWatson Bubba
Related Articles
Golf's civil war rumbles on even as Masters showpiece approaches
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy eye history in Masters showdown
US Open champion Wyndham Clark hurts back as Masters debut looms next month
Show more
Golf
Tiger Woods arrives at Masters facing long odds and a number of physical issues
Masters 2024: Everything you need to know ahead of year's first major
Akshay Bhatia seals Masters spot with dramatic playoff win at Texas Open
Nelly Korda wins LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas to seal awesome foursome
Akshay Bhatia takes four-shot lead into final round of PGA Texas Open
Nelly Korda and Leona Maguire to compete for LPGA Match Play crown
Rory McIlroy rings changes in quest for elusive Masters win
Most Read
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Mark Williams beats Ronnie O'Sullivan to win first ever Tour Championship title
Everton deducted two more points for breaching Premier League's financial rules
Jude Bellingham could help Real Madrid turn tables on champions Man City

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings