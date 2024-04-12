Tiger Woods clears first Masters hurdle but now faces ultimate test

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Masters Tournament PGA Tour
  4. Tiger Woods clears first Masters hurdle but now faces ultimate test
Tiger Woods clears first Masters hurdle but now faces ultimate test
Woods has a big day ahead of him
Woods has a big day ahead of him
Reuters
Tiger Woods (48) had played just 24 holes this year coming into the opening round of the Masters and the 15-time major winner will put his battered body to the ultimate test on Friday when he will have to play nearly as many holes in a single day.

Looking to make a Masters record 24th consecutive cut, Woods got his quest off to a solid if unspectacular start on Thursday, scrapping his way to one-under par through 13 holes before play was halted due to darkness.

The 48-year-old will play the remaining five holes from his opening round before going straight into another 18 for his second round on one of golf's most challenging layouts.

Woods, who returned to golf after a near-fatal car crash in 2021 that almost resulted in the amputation of his right leg, said his body was holding up fine.

"The body is OK, we've got some work to do yet tonight," said Woods, who also underwent ankle surgery last year. "It was nice to finish up 13.

"We're going to warm up and just kind of head down there and start our round, and I think the flow would be pretty much almost like between 20 and 30 minutes in between rounds, so it'll be a natural flow from the finish of the first round and continuation of the second."

With storms delaying the start of the year's first major by two and a half hours, rainy and gusty conditions would not have favoured Woods, but by the time he headed out in the afternoon with Max Homa and Jason Day the sun had returned along with the heat.

The former world number one got his round off to the best possible start with a birdie at the first hole, something he had only done once before in 1999.

"I don't remember the other time, to be honest with you," said Woods. "I hit a nice three-wood off of one, hit a nice little eight-iron in there about 10, 12 feet and made the putt."

Bryson DeChambeau leads the Masters after posting a seven-under 65 in the opening round.

Mentions
GolfMasters Tournament PGA TourWoods Tiger
Related Articles
DeChambeau storms into Masters lead on opening day, Scheffler one back as Rahm struggles
Updated
World's best come together at Masters in bid for prestigious Green Jacket
Scottie Scheffler and Rory McIlroy side-by-side for opening Masters showdown
Show more
Golf
McIlroy satisfied after sticking to plan in under par opening round at Masters
Masters greats tee off at Augusta on PGA Tour/LIV split
Masters start delayed by two hours amid Augusta showers and thunderstorms
Updated
Storms likely to threaten to impact opening round of Masters
LIV Golf's CEO Norman crashes Masters on tournament eve to support LIV players
Augusta chief strikes conciliatory tone over LIV tour golfers
Who are the outsider picks to challenge at the Masters?
Most Read
Liverpool left red-faced after thumping by Atalanta at Anfield
Defending champion Andrey Rublev stunned in Monte Carlo, Jannik Sinner strolls through
Premier League clubs reportedly agree to replace PSR with squad cost ratio rules
Sheffield United to begin their next EFL season with two point deduction

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings