Hataji staves off Hend challenge to lift New Zealand Open title

  Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  New Zealand Open Asian Tour
  4. Hataji staves off Hend challenge to lift New Zealand Open title
Hataji staves off Hend challenge to lift New Zealand Open title
Reuters
Takahiro Hataji (30) withstood a tough challenge from joint overnight leader Scott Hend to become the first Japanese winner of the New Zealand Open in its 103-year history, with his four-under 67 in the final round on Sunday securing a one-shot victory.

Hataji produced a birdie at the 12th hole to grab the sole lead at the $1.22 million event co-sanctioned by the Asian and Australasian PGA Tours, before Hend caught up with him at 17-under after the 17th hole at Queenstown's Millbrook Resort.

With a playoff looming, Hataji managed par on the final hole but Australian Hend, who was superb on the greens throughout the day, missed a four-foot putt for par which gifted the title to his Japanese opponent.

Hataji finished on 17-under for the tournament while Hend, who started the final round tied for the lead with compatriot Matthew Griffin, managed 69 to settle for second place, with a group of three finishing behind him in joint third.

Hataji Takahiro Hend Scott New Zealand Open Asian Tour
