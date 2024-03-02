Britons Daniel Brown and Connor Syme lead SDC Championship by two shots

Overnight leader Daniel Brown (29) from England and Scotsman Connor Syme (28) overcame poor starts and windy conditions to top the leaderboard by two shots after Saturday’s third round of the DP World Tour’s SDC Championship in St Francis Bay, South Africa.

Brown struggled early but recovered with three birdies on the last five holes for a round of 72 and an 11-under-par total of 205.

Syme bogeyed the second but three birdies on the back nine ensured an impressive third-round 67 in tough conditions on South Africa's east coast.

"I thought I putted really steady today although it’s always tricky in the breeze," said Syme.

Andy Sullivan from England carded a best of the day 66 for a share of third place on nine under par, alongside American James Nicholas and South Africa’s Robin Williams.

