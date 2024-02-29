South African duo Pieter Moolman and Shaun Norris share lead at SDC Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. South African duo Pieter Moolman and Shaun Norris share lead at SDC Championship
South African duo Pieter Moolman and Shaun Norris share lead at SDC Championship
The South African pair lead Englishman Daniel Brown by one shot
The South African pair lead Englishman Daniel Brown by one shot
Reuters
South African Pieter Moolman (33) had a near perfect start while compatriot Shaun Norris (41) finished strongly to share the lead after the first round of the SDC Championship at St Francis Links in South Africa's Eastern Cape on Thursday.

The pair struck seven-under-par 65s and lead Englishman Daniel Brown by one shot.

Moolman eagled the first hole and hit birdies on the second, third and sixth plus three more on the back nine to get the better of windy conditions on the Jack Nicklaus-designed course.

Norris started with three successive birdies but then bogeyed twice after the turn before grabbing a share of the lead with birdies on the last two holes.

Brown struck seven birdies in his round of 66, having not seen the course before. He only arrived on Wednesday afternoon after missing his flight from Europe earlier in the week.

Rikuya Hoshino of Japan, who is the top-ranked player in the field, was one-under-par, while defending champion Matthew Baldwin of England was two-under on 70.

Mentions
GolfMoolman PieterNorris ShaunBrown DanielBaldwin MatthewHoshino Rikuya
Related Articles
Rikuya Hoshino holds his nerve to claim maiden title in Qatar by one stroke
Rasmus Hojgaard shares lead after third round in Qatar
World number 806 Barron takes lead in Qatar with blistering back nine
Show more
Golf
Lilia Vu lies stroke behind surprise Singapore LPGA leader Sarah Schmelzel
Rory McIlroy dismisses Masters 'asterisk' idea and pushes LIV patience
Brooks Koepka eyes career-first three-peat as LIV Golf heads to Jeddah
Top-ranked Lilia Vu puts priority on Paris after stellar 2023
England's Reid named among vice-captains on Europe's Solheim Cup team
Rory McIlroy beats Max Homa and LPGA stars to win The Match 9
Anthony Kim to make golf return after 12 years away at LIV Jeddah
Darius Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open
Patty Tavatanakit holds off charging Albane Valenzuela to win LPGA Thailand
Most Read
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Paul Pogba set to appeal four-year ban after being found guilty of doping offence
Cristiano Ronaldo suspended for one match after obscene gesture in Saudi league game

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings