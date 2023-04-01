Rikuya Hoshino holds his nerve to claim maiden title in Qatar by one stroke

Reuters
Japan's Rikuya Hoshino (27) sunk two birdies on his final three holes to win the Qatar Masters and claim his first DP World Tour title by a single stroke ahead of France's Ugo Coussaud at Doha Golf Club on Sunday.

Hoshino, who was in a three-way tie for the lead going into the final day, carded a four-under-par 68 to finish on 14-under overall, a shot ahead of Coussaud and two ahead of Scotland's Scott Jamieson in third place.

The Japanese golfer made a nervy start, mixing two bogeys with three birdies on the front nine but rediscovered his touch after the turn, with a birdie on the 10th and consecutive birdies on the 16th and 17th holes to claim the $425,000 top prize.

"I'm honoured to win at this wonderful tournament," Hoshino said. "Of course I was nervous but I just tried to keep enjoying it."

Hoshino, who becomes the fourth Japanese to win a DP World Tour title after Isao Aoki, Hideki Matsuyama and Ryo Hisatsune, was tied with Denmark's Rasmus Hojgaard and Coussaud on 10-under heading into the final round.

Hojgaard dropped off the pace early, with bogeys on the first and fourth and another after the turn seeing him sign for a one-over-par 73 in his closing round and end in a three-way tie for sixth place.

Jamieson was the day's big mover, charging up 15 places in the standings with six birdies and an eagle, offset by a single bogey to sign for a seven-under par 65 and 12-under overall.

