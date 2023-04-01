World number 806 Barron takes lead in Qatar with blistering back nine

Haydn Barron in action
Haydn Barron in action
Reuters
Haydn Barron hit five birdies on the back nine to card a five-under-par 67 and take a two-shot lead after the second round of the Qatar Masters on Friday.

The Australian is nine-under-par overall, with compatriot Harrison Endycott and Japan's Rikuya Hoshino his closest challengers at seven-under, both carding four-under-par rounds.

Barron began the day one shot off leaders Ashun Wu and Zander Lombard, and after parring every hole on the front nine, he hit his stride after the turn and birdied the last three holes to take control.

"It was a good day. It got off to a bit of a slow start, nine pars in a row at the front, hitting really good shots and playing really well, just the putts were sliding by," Barron said.

"Hit one through the green on ten and chipped one close for my first birdie and then felt a little bit of momentum and rolled a couple in coming home there."

Lombard opened his round with two bogeys, and his one-under-par round saw him lose the lead and the South African is now three shots behind Barron while Wu is a further shot back after his level par round.

