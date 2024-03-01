Daniel Brown takes three shot lead into third round at SDC Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. SDC Championship DP World Tour
  4. Daniel Brown takes three shot lead into third round at SDC Championship
Daniel Brown takes three shot lead into third round at SDC Championship
Daniel Brown of England putts on the 9th green during the second round
Daniel Brown of England putts on the 9th green during the second round
AFP
England’s Daniel Brown (29) carded a five-under-par 67 on Friday to claim a three-shot lead after the second round of the DP World Tour’s SDC Championship at St Francis Link in South Africa, but there was a horror finish for overnight leader Pieter Moolman (32).

Brown, who only arrived in South Africa the day before the tournament started after travel delays, had an eventful round that included an eagle, seven birdies, two bogies and a double-bogey on the par four 12th hole.

His only previous win on the DP World Tour was at last year’s SPS Handa World Invitational in Northern Ireland.

The South African duo of Shaun Norris and Robin Williams are in joint second place on eight-under-par, with Americans James Nicholas and Jordan Gumberg a further shot back.

Moolman was co-leader after the first round with a superb 65, but never got going on Friday and was already four over par when he carded a nine on the par-four 18th to finish with an 81 to miss the cut.

Mentions
GolfBrown DanielMoolman PieterGumberg JordanNicholas JamesNorris ShaunWilliams RobinSDC Championship DP World Tour
Related Articles
South African duo Pieter Moolman and Shaun Norris share lead at SDC Championship
Lilia Vu lies stroke behind surprise Singapore LPGA leader Sarah Schmelzel
Rory McIlroy dismisses Masters 'asterisk' idea and pushes LIV patience
Show more
Golf
My years of playing Ryder Cup are done, says LIV Golf exile Ian Poulter
Brooks Koepka eyes career-first three-peat as LIV Golf heads to Jeddah
Top-ranked Lilia Vu puts priority on Paris after stellar 2023
England's Reid named among vice-captains on Europe's Solheim Cup team
Rory McIlroy beats Max Homa and LPGA stars to win The Match 9
Anthony Kim to make golf return after 12 years away at LIV Jeddah
Most Read
Text messages sent by Red Bull's Christian Horner emerge amid reports of sexual misconduct
Tennis Tracker: Rublev disqualified in Dubai semi, Medvedev beaten by Humbert
Rublev defaulted in final set for screaming at line judge as Bublik reaches Dubai final
Athletic Bilbao annihilate Atletico Madrid to reach Copa del Rey final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings