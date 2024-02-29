Lilia Vu lies stroke behind surprise Singapore LPGA leader Sarah Schmelzel

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. HSBC Women's World Championship LPGA Tour
  4. Lilia Vu lies stroke behind surprise Singapore LPGA leader Sarah Schmelzel
Lilia Vu lies stroke behind surprise Singapore LPGA leader Sarah Schmelzel
Vu in action in Singapore
Vu in action in Singapore
Profimedia
World number one Lilia Vu (26) shot a three-under par 69 to be a stroke off the lead after the first round of the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore on Thursday.

The surprise leader, in a field featuring 15 of the world's top 20 in the LPGA Tour's flagship Asian event, was Sarah Schmelzel from the United States.

The world number 107 found herself a stroke clear at the head of the field after a four-under-par 68 at Sentosa Golf Club .

Vu was in a three-way tie for second with Sweden's Linn Grant and Germany's Esther Henseleit.

South Korea's Ko Jin-young, who is seeking an unprecedented treble of titles after winning the 2022 and 2023 editions, is three shots back from Schmelzel in a 13-way tie for 10th place on a stacked leaderboard.

Starting from the 10th and turning at one-over par, Schmelzel, who joined the LPGA Tour in 2019, carded five birdies on a fabulous closing nine to take an opening-round lead for the first time.

"I have not been in this position before," Shcmelzel told reporters.

"But I guess there's a first time for everything. I'm excited. Let's see what happens next.

"This is my fifth (LPGA) year, so I'm just trying to get into contention more and get a little bit better every day," said the 29-year-old.

Vu expressed disbelief that no one posted lower than four-under par around the 6,775-yard Tanjong course that hosts the tournament dubbed "Asia's major".

"I was surprised that the scores were so high. I always expect at least six-under to be the leader. But that shows you how tough the course is playing and it's a good challenge," said Vu.

Vu found it tough to find birdies - she got into red numbers only at the third, sixth and 14th holes - in a bogey-free 69.

"The course is playing way more difficult than last year, and I knew that coming into today," said Vu, who won two majors in a breakout 2023 season.

"The greens are playing firmer and you can't hit to tucked pins.

"You have to take your medicine and just have a 20-footer to try and make a birdie," said Vu.

Mentions
GolfHSBC Women's World Championship LPGA TourSchmelzel SarahVu Lilia
Related Articles
Top-ranked Lilia Vu puts priority on Paris after stellar 2023
Rory McIlroy dismisses Masters 'asterisk' idea and pushes LIV patience
Brooks Koepka eyes career-first three-peat as LIV Golf heads to Jeddah
Show more
Golf
England's Reid named among vice-captains on Europe's Solheim Cup team
Rory McIlroy beats Max Homa and LPGA stars to win The Match 9
Anthony Kim to make golf return after 12 years away at LIV Jeddah
Darius Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open
Patty Tavatanakit holds off charging Albane Valenzuela to win LPGA Thailand
US rookie Jake Knapp fires 63 to grab lead at PGA Tour Mexico Open
Most Read
FA Cup quarter-final draw: Manchester United to host Liverpool at Old Trafford
Paul Pogba banned from football for four years due to doping offence
Victor Osimhen smashes hat-trick as Napoli put Sassuolo to the sword
Erling Haaland hits form as Manchester City face make-or-break month

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings