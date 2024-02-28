Top-ranked Lilia Vu puts priority on Paris after stellar 2023

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Top-ranked Lilia Vu puts priority on Paris after stellar 2023
Top-ranked Lilia Vu puts priority on Paris after stellar 2023
Vu is looking ahead to the Paris Olympics
Vu is looking ahead to the Paris Olympics
Profimedia
Lilia Vu (26) said Wednesday she was not setting herself many goals this year after storming to world number one in 2023, but qualifying for the Paris Olympics was her first priority.

Vu tees off on Thursday in the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore at the top of the rankings having enjoyed a breakout year when she won four LPGA tournaments, including two majors.

Vu is trying to stay grounded as she chases the chance to represent team USA at the Paris Games.

"Golf is not a game of perfect, and I try to keep telling myself that," Vu told AFP at Sentosa Golf Club in Singapore.

“I keep saying the reason I got to this point was because I try my best to win each tournament I play," said the American, who has Vietnamese heritage.

"I'm still learning to manage (pressure) as it's definitely a new thing for me."

Vu wants to set realistic goals for the 2024 campaign.

"The first would be to make it to the Olympics and then win a couple more times this year," she said.

"I don't want to be too specific and hold myself to super high standards. I just want them to be attainable."

Vu won her maiden tour event at LPGA Thailand last year and finished in a share of seventh place in her title defence last week, five shots behind winner Patty Tavatanakit (24).

She showed her resilience to bounce back after slumping nine shots off the pace with a first-round 73, featuring a torrid back nine containing five bogeys.

Vu attributes her determination to her family's support and values.

"Everything comes from my family," she said.

"I'm a very big family person. They believe in me more than anybody else and everything I do is for them."

Vu cites her late grandfather, who built a boat to help the family escape from war-torn Vietnam in 1982, as an inspiration.

"My grandpa passed away at the beginning of Covid in 2020," Vu recalled.

"I remembered seeing him at the hospital before I left for a tournament. He was about to get discharged.

"Everything was fine, and he just told me to play my best and never give up.

"He was somebody who didn't talk much. So, every word that he said to me always meant a lot."

Vu is among 15 of the top 20-ranked players in the world who head an elite field for the tournament dubbed "Asia's major".

Former world number one Ko Jin-Young (28) of South Korea is aiming for an unprecedented hat-trick of Singapore titles, having won in 2022 and 2023.

The US LPGA Tour completes a three-tournament Asian swing in China next week at the Blue Bay tournament on Hainan Island.

Mentions
GolfVu LiliaTavatanakit PattyKo Jin-YoungOlympic Games
Related Articles
Patty Tavatanakit holds off charging Albane Valenzuela to win LPGA Thailand
Major winner Kim Sei-Young in three-way lead at LPGA Thailand
England's Reid named among vice-captains on Europe's Solheim Cup team
Show more
Golf
Brooks Koepka eyes career-first three-peat as LIV Golf heads to Jeddah
Rory McIlroy beats Max Homa and LPGA stars to win The Match 9
Anthony Kim to make golf return after 12 years away at LIV Jeddah
Darius Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open
US rookie Jake Knapp fires 63 to grab lead at PGA Tour Mexico Open
Erik van Rooyen rides two eagles to PGA Tour Mexico Open lead
Most Read
Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup
Liverpool need a 'miracle' without key players in Southampton tie, Klopp says
Brighton suffer blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino hits back at 'unfair' bottle job jibe

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings