Major winner Kim Sei-Young in three-way lead at LPGA Thailand

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Honda LPGA Thailand LPGA Tour
  4. Major winner Kim Sei-Young in three-way lead at LPGA Thailand
Major winner Kim Sei-Young in three-way lead at LPGA Thailand
Kim Sei-young in action in Thailand
Kim Sei-young in action in Thailand
Profimedia
Major winner Kim Sei-Young (31) of South Korea was among a trio leading by one shot in blustery conditions at the halfway stage of the $1.7 million LPGA Thailand on Friday.

Also at 10-under after two rounds at Siam Country Club Pattaya were Sweden's Madelene Sagstrom and homegrown talent Patty Tavatanakit.

Three more players were tied for fourth - Switzerland's Albane Valenzuela, Thailand's Jaravee Boonchant and the Korean world number nine Kim Hyo-Joo.

Together with home hope Ariya Jutanugarn, who was in a tie for 10th, Valenzuela fired the lowest round of the day with her seven-under-par 65.

World number one Lilia Vu, the defending champion from the United States, carded a 67 to go with her opening-round 73 and is tied 30th.

Co-leader Kim won the Women's PGA Championship in 2020 and is chasing a 13th LPGA title.

The Korean carded a 68 that was sprinkled with four birdies and an eagle before two bogeys took the shine off her round.

"Last three holes I wasn't good, so a little bit disappointed with that. But I played quite solid the front nine," said Kim, who shot an opening-round 66.

"I feel like the key is how to play more relaxed on the course."

Sagstrom, ranked 65th in the world, managed five birdies in her front nine to finish with a five-under 67 for the second day running.

"I'm happy that I kept it together in the end," Sagstrom said.

"Obviously would've liked another two birdies in the back nine, but I started so solid, so I can't complain."

The windy conditions gave some players trouble in the afternoon with Thursday's leader, Taiwan's Chien Peiyun, carding a 72 to go with her opening 64.

Mentions
GolfHonda LPGA Thailand LPGA TourKim Sei-YoungSagstrom MadeleneTavatanakit Patty
Related Articles
Erik van Rooyen rides two eagles to PGA Tour Mexico Open lead
Charlie Woods fails to advance in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event in Florida
Tiger Woods' teenage son to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
Show more
Golf
Olesen, Hisatsune and Niemann accept invitations to compete in 2024 Masters
Lewis names Creamer, Lincicome among her four Solheim Cup assistants
Hideki Matsuyama hits nine birdies to surge to impressive Riviera victory
Stephen Ames wins Chubb Classic after final round cancelled due to bad weather
Cantlay leads by two heading into final round of Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods 'resting and feeling better' after Genesis Invitational withdrawal
Most Read
All you need to know about the Europa League and Conference League round-of-16 draws
Tennis Tracker: Gauff knocked out by Kalinskaya in Dubai, Rublev stunned by Mensik in Doha
Liverpool and Bayer Leverkusen draw tricky Europa League round-of-16 opponents
Coco Gauff 'fuelled' to comeback victory by row with umpire in Dubai

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings