Tiger Woods' teenage son to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

Charlie Woods plays his shot from the first tee during the PNC Championship at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Club
Reuters
Charlie Woods (15), the son of 15-times major winner Tiger Woods (48), will compete in a pre-qualifier event as he bids to secure a place in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic next week in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida.

The younger Woods will play on Thursday in an 18-hole event at Lost Lake Golf Club in Hobe Sound, Florida, one of four pre-qualifying sites, the PGA Tour website reported on Wednesday.

Approximately 25 players and ties from each of the four pre-qualifying sites will advance to a Monday qualifier, from which four players will earn spots in the Cognizant Classic from February 29th to March 3rd at PGA National Resort.

Among those in the field for the Cognizant Classic are major winners Rory McIlroy, Shane Lowry, Matt Fitzpatrick, Justin Rose and Gary Woodland.

Tiger Woods with his son Charlie
Woods is scheduled to tee off at 7:39 a.m. ET (13:39 CET) on Thursday alongside Olin Browne Jr. - son of three-time PGA Tour winner Olin Browne - and Ruaidhri Mcgee.

Woods has competed with his father in the last four editions of the PNC Championship - a 36-hole event featuring two-player teams made up of a major champion and a family member - and finished runner-up in 2021.

Tiger Woods, who entered the year aiming to play one event a month, withdrew during the second round of last week's Genesis Invitational at Riviera due to the flu, which brought an abrupt end to his first PGA Tour start since last April's Masters.

Golf
Olesen, Hisatsune and Niemann accept invitations to compete in 2024 Masters
Updated
Lewis names Creamer, Lincicome among her four Solheim Cup assistants
Hideki Matsuyama hits nine birdies to surge to impressive Riviera victory
Stephen Ames wins Chubb Classic after final round cancelled due to bad weather
Cantlay leads by two heading into final round of Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods 'resting and feeling better' after Genesis Invitational withdrawal
Spieth takes full responsibility after being disqualified from Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods withdraws from his first PGA Tour start since April with illness
Woods struggles on PGA return as Cantlay leads Genesis Invitational
