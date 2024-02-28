England's Reid named among vice-captains on Europe's Solheim Cup team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Solheim Cup LPGA Tour
  4. England's Reid named among vice-captains on Europe's Solheim Cup team
England's Reid named among vice-captains on Europe's Solheim Cup team
Mel Reid in action
Mel Reid in action
Reuters
European Solheim Cup captain Suzann Pettersen (42) named Anna Nordqvist (36), Laura Davies (60), Caroline Martens (37) and Mel Reid (36) as her four vice-captains on Wednesday ahead of the biennial event in September.

Nordqvist, Davies and Martens stay in their roles as vice-captains from the 2023 edition when Team Europe retained the Solheim Cup while England's Reid was a vice-captain in 2019.

The Solheim Cup returns to being held in even-numbered years this year, with the 19th edition set to be held in Gainesville, Virginia from September 13th-15th.

"After last year's success, why change a winning team! I'm excited to be able to have the same team by my side but also with the great addition of Mel," Pettersen said.

Reid, who has seven titles on the Ladies Tour to her name, has made four appearances for Europe in the Solheim Cup since her debut in 2011.

"Everyone knows how much the Solheim Cup means to me and how much I love being part of it and Team Europe. It brings out passion and shows the best of what golf has to offer," she said.

US captain Stacy Lewis (39) named major champions Morgan Pressel (35), Angela Stanford (46), Paula Creamer (37) and Brittany Lincicome (38) as her assistants last week. The US team are looking for their first title since 2017.

Mentions
GolfSolheim Cup LPGA TourReid MelissaDavies LauraMartens CarolineNordqvist AnnaPettersen SuzannLincicome BrittanyStanford AngelaEuropeUSA
Related Articles
Lewis names Creamer, Lincicome among her four Solheim Cup assistants
Women's sport draws record-breaking TV viewership in 2023
Rory McIlroy beats Max Homa and LPGA stars to win The Match 9
Show more
Golf
Top-ranked Lilia Vu puts priority on Paris after stellar 2023
Anthony Kim to make golf return after 12 years away at LIV Jeddah
Darius Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open
Patty Tavatanakit holds off charging Albane Valenzuela to win LPGA Thailand
US rookie Jake Knapp fires 63 to grab lead at PGA Tour Mexico Open
Major winner Kim Sei-Young in three-way lead at LPGA Thailand
Erik van Rooyen rides two eagles to PGA Tour Mexico Open lead
Charlie Woods fails to advance in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event in Florida
Most Read
Haaland scores five as Man City knock Luton out of the FA Cup
Liverpool need a 'miracle' without key players in Southampton tie, Klopp says
Brighton suffer blow as Mitoma likely to miss rest of season with injury
Reading docked two points for late payments to HMRC

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings