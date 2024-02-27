Rory McIlroy beats Max Homa and LPGA stars to win The Match 9

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Rory McIlroy beats Max Homa and LPGA stars to win The Match 9
Rory McIlroy beats Max Homa and LPGA stars to win The Match 9
McIlroy in action
McIlroy in action
Reuters
Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy won a closest-to-the-pin tiebreaker to earn $1.6 million at the end of The Match 9 on Monday night in West Palm Beach, Fla.

The ninth edition of the exhibition golf series brought McIlroy, Max Homa and LPGA stars Lexi Thompson and Rose Zhang together for a 12-hole skins match under the lights at The Park golf course.

But after McIlroy won three skins for a combined $800,000 for charity, no player emerged to win any of the final four holes.

At the par-5 12th hole, McIlroy announced that an unidentified friend of his was donating $500,000 to bring the total remaining stakes to $1.6 million. After McIlroy missed an eagle putt and was given the birdie, Homa drained a longer birdie putt to match him.

So the four players returned to the fairway from approximately 100 yards out for a tiebreaker. McIlroy went first and stuck his wedge shot to four feet, two and a half inches, and none of his counterparts came close to beating him.

The only other player to win a skin was Thompson at the second hole, when she sank a lengthy eagle putt to net $200,000. Homa and Zhang did not get on the board.

At No. 4, players had to select just one club to use for the entire hole. McIlroy used a 5-wood from tee to green - including his putts - to make par and win his first skin.

It was just McIlroy's second time participating in The Match series and his first win. He and Tiger Woods lost to Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas in The Match 7.

"I just think (I will remember) how much fun it was, being out here with Max and Rose and Lexi and playing at such a great facility," McIlroy said. "All these people out here, the atmosphere, it was a really cool night."

This was the first edition to feature female competitors. Zhang, still just 20 and a student at Stanford, burst onto the national scene last June when she won her LPGA debut at the Mizuho Americas Open.

"Just from being in this kind of environment, it's kind of my first time and definitely outside of my comfort zone," Zhang said. "It just makes me so excited to see what's to come."

Mentions
GolfHoma MaxMcIlroy RoryZhang RoseThompson Lexi
Related Articles
McIlroy and Homa join LPGA's Thompson and Zhang in The Match
Tiger Woods' teenage son to compete in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event
Wyndham Clark wins third PGA title as storms end Pebble Beach early
Show more
Golf
Anthony Kim to make golf return after 12 years away at LIV Jeddah
Darius Van Driel claims maiden win on DP World Tour at Kenya Open
Patty Tavatanakit holds off charging Albane Valenzuela to win LPGA Thailand
US rookie Jake Knapp fires 63 to grab lead at PGA Tour Mexico Open
Major winner Kim Sei-Young in three-way lead at LPGA Thailand
Erik van Rooyen rides two eagles to PGA Tour Mexico Open lead
Charlie Woods fails to advance in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event in Florida
Olesen, Hisatsune and Niemann accept invitations to compete in 2024 Masters
Most Read
Everton's 10-point Premier League penalty reduced to six following appeal
Al Hilal set record for consecutive victories in Saudi Pro League
Andy Murray hints at retirement after beating Denis Shapovalov in Dubai
Manchester City's Norwegian starlet Oscar Bobb signs new contract

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings