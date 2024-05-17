Scheffler two behind leader Morikawa after early-morning arrest

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. PGA Championship PGA Tour
  4. Scheffler two behind leader Morikawa after early-morning arrest

Scheffler two behind leader Morikawa after early-morning arrest

Updated
Scottie Scheffler on course on Friday
Scottie Scheffler on course on FridayReuters
Scottie Scheffler (27) shook off an early-morning arrest and police altercation to move into contention at a rainy PGA Championship in Louisville, Kentucky on Friday where he finished two shots behind second-round clubhouse leader Collin Morikawa (27).

On a day unlike any other in his career, world number one Scheffler was arrested on four charges, including second degree assault of a police officer, after what he said was a "big misunderstanding" while trying to enter Valhalla Golf Club.

Scheffler, seeking his fifth win in six starts, shot a five-under-par 67 to get to nine under and hot on the heels of Morikawa (66).

Overnight leader Xander Schauffele (30), whose nine-under-par 62 in the opening round tied the major championship record, went out with the late starters as the rain stopped and was one under through three holes.

Despite the chaos, Scheffler looked as calm as ever during his round which he began with a birdie at the par-five 10th hole where his third shot from 97 yards settled three feet from the hole.

The Masters champion went bogey-birdie over his next two holes, carded three birdies over a five-hole stretch around the turn before nearly holing out for birdie at the par-four fifth. Scheffler added another late birdie.

Morikawa, who started on the back nine, caught fire at the par-four fourth, his 13th hole of the day, where he made the first of five consecutive birdies - the longest streak of his major championship career - to grab control.

Lone bogey

The twice major champion made his lone bogey at the final hole, which dropped him to 11 under and one shot shy of the PGA Championship record for lowest score in relation to par through 36 holes set by Brooks Koepka in 2019.

"Just kept it in front of myself, and look, I've been putting great so far since Augusta, so it's nice to just kind of keep that trend going," said Morikawa.

"Hit a few good close shots, few wedge shots, take advantage of the short holes, the par-5s and for the most part didn't really make any big errors, other than the last hole, just that approach shot."

Belgian Thomas Detry (67) was in the clubhouse level with Scheffler with Austin Eckorat (67) was a further shot back.

Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy, bidding to win his first major in a decade, was one of seven players four shots off the lead after the first round and went out with the late starters, two groups behind Schauffele.

Defending champion Koepka, who was five shots off the pace after the first round, also went out late and looking to inch closer to becoming the event's first repeat winner since he successfully defended the title in 2019.

Tiger Woods, who opened with a one-over-par 72, also went out in the afternoon wave and will likely have to improve if he hopes to make the projected even-par cut line.

Woods made a rough start, however, and was three over through two holes after carding a triple-bogey at the second that left him at four over par.

The start to the second round was delayed 80 minutes after a worker with one of the tournament vendors was killed after being struck by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club.

"This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones," the PGA of America said in a statement.

Mentions
GolfScheffler ScottieSchauffele XanderWoods TigerFinau TonyHubbard MarkKoepka BrooksMcIlroy RoryMorikawa CollinTheegala SahithPGA Championship PGA TourDetry Thomas
Related Articles
Jon Rahm gets morning start to Masters title defence alongside Fitzpatrick and Dunlap
World's best come together at Masters in bid for prestigious Green Jacket
Xander Schauffele equals record-low major round to lead PGA Championship
Updated
Show more
Golf
Scheffler charged with police officer assault before PGA Championship second round
Updated
Editors' Picks: Title deciders in England and Turkey plus a historic heavyweight bout
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Five storylines to follow at this week's PGA Championship in Kentucky
Rory McIlroy silent on divorce but confident in game and 'ready to play' PGA
Brooks Koepka takes Masters lesson into PGA Championship title defence
Tiger Woods says body 'okay' ahead of his third PGA at Valhalla
Unpredictable Jordan Spieth eyes Grand Slam at PGA Championship
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Massimiliano Allegri sacked by Juventus days after winning Coppa Italia
Tennis Tracker: Jarry sets up Rome final against Zverev after seeing off Paul
Napkin used by Barcelona to sign Messi sold for nearly $1 million

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings