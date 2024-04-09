Jon Rahm gets morning start to Masters title defence alongside Fitzpatrick and Dunlap

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Masters Tournament PGA Tour
  4. Jon Rahm gets morning start to Masters title defence alongside Fitzpatrick and Dunlap
Jon Rahm gets morning start to Masters title defence alongside Fitzpatrick and Dunlap
Jon Rahm in action
Jon Rahm in action
Reinhold Matay - USA TODAY Sports
Jon Rahm (29) will launch his Masters title defence on Thursday alongside Matt Fitzpatrick (29) and Nick Dunlap (20) while pre-tournament favourite Scottie Scheffler (27) will be in a high-profile group with Rory McIlroy (34) and Xander Schauffele (30).

LIV Golf's Rahm, bidding to become the fourth player to repeat as Masters champion, will go out in the 13th group at 10:30 ET (1530 CET) when forecasts are predicting a 90% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

McIlroy, who this week is looking to complete the career Grand Slam of winning golf's four major championships, will be trailing one group behind with 2022 Masters champion Scheffler and reigning Olympic champion Schauffele.

Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods (48), in only his second event this season given nagging injury issues, will go out in the fourth-to-last group at 13:24 ET alongside Australian Jason Day (36) and world number 11 Max Homa (33).

Former Masters champion Dustin Johnson (39), one of 13 players from the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit in the field at Augusta National this week, will head out in the day's final group with Collin Morikawa (27) and England's Tommy Fleetwood (33).

Among other notable LIV Golf players at the year's first major is reigning PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka (33), who will play the opening two rounds with 2023 British Open champion Brian Harman (37) and South Korea's Tom Kim (21).

LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson (53), a three-time Masters winner who finished runner-up last year after an impeccable final round, will go out among the early starters on Thursday alongside fellow American Tony Finau (34) and Austria's Sepp Straka (30).

Mentions
GolfMasters Tournament PGA TourRahm JonMcIlroy RorySchauffele XanderScheffler ScottieFitzpatrick MatthewDunlap NickWoods TigerDay JasonFleetwood TommyHoma MaxJohnson DustinMorikawa CollinFinau TonyHarman BrianKim TomKoepka BrooksMickelson PhilStraka Sepp
Related Articles
Rahm repeat and McIlroy's bid: Five storylines ahead of the 2024 Masters
Golf's civil war rumbles on even as Masters showpiece approaches
Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy eye history in Masters showdown
Show more
Golf
Rory McIlroy preaching patience ahead of Grand Slam bid at Masters
Jon Rahm hoped move to LIV Golf would have united rival tours after leaving PGA Tour
Tiger Woods arrives at Masters facing long odds and a number of physical issues
Masters 2024: Everything you need to know ahead of year's first major
Akshay Bhatia seals Masters spot with dramatic playoff win at Texas Open
Nelly Korda wins LPGA Match Play in Las Vegas to seal awesome foursome
Akshay Bhatia takes four-shot lead into final round of PGA Texas Open
Most Read
Al Ittihad's Karim Benzema sets record in Saudi Super-Cup semi-final win
Every head-to-head result between Real Madrid and Manchester City
Jude Bellingham could help Real Madrid turn tables on champions Man City
Pep Guardiola believes Manchester City can't expect to dominate Real Madrid again

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings