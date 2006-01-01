Advertisement
  4. American Keegan Bradley named assistant captain for Presidents Cup

American Keegan Bradley named assistant captain for Presidents Cup

American Keegan Bradley in action
American Keegan Bradley in actionReuters
US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley (38) has been named an assistant on Jim Furyk's (54) staff for this year's Presidents Cup showdown against Mike Weir's (54) International squad in Montreal, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

Bradley, who three weeks ago was named captain for the 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black in New York, joins Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner on Furyk's staff for the September 26th-29th Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

"With the Ryder Cup on the horizon next year, this will be a great experience for me to understand the other side of the team room and how that camaraderie and coaching helps our guys play their best," Bradley said in a news release.

The Presidents Cup pits a 12-man US squad against international players from outside Europe.

Bradley, who counts the 2011 PGA Championship among his six wins on the PGA Tour, represented the United States in the 2013 Presidents Cup, compiling a 2-2-1 record.

The Vermont native also played for the United States in the 2012 and 2014 Ryder Cups, compiling a 4-3-0 record.

"Keegan is a tremendous competitor with a bulldog mentality and we are looking forward to having his voice in the team room in Montreal," said Furyk.

"He has a strong passion for match play competition and I know he will be an asset to our players in 2024, as well as 2025, as he leads them into Bethpage Black for the 2025 Ryder Cup."

The United States are 12-1-1 in the Ryder Cup-style Presidents Cup competition with their only loss coming at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998.

Mentions
GolfPresidents Cup PGA TourBradley KeeganFuryk JimWeir MikeCink StewartKisner KevinLeonard Justin
