Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Presidents Cup PGA Tour
  4. United States take control of Presidents Cup to lead Internationals 11-7

United States take control of Presidents Cup to lead Internationals 11-7

Cantlay fist-bumps Burns
Cantlay fist-bumps BurnsCredit: Debby Wong/ZUMA Press Wire/Shutt / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia
The United States put themselves in prime position to secure a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup as they built an 11-7 lead over the International Team on Saturday in Montreal where they won the morning fourballs and afternoon foursomes.

The pre-tournament favourites entered the weekend tied 5-5 with the Internationals after trading session sweeps over the first two days but the Americans pulled away by going 3-1 in fourballs and winning foursomes by the same result.

With 15-1/2 points needed to retain the Presidents Cup, the United States will like their chances going into Sunday's 12 singles matches at Royal Montreal Golf Club.

"The work's not done. We've got to come out tomorrow firing. I know they will," Patrick Cantlay said after his birdie putt at the last gave the Americans a four-point cushion. "There's still 12 points up for grabs. There's another day left."

The afternoon looked to be going in the Internationals' favour but by the time Adam Scott and Taylor Pendrith earned a 2-up win over Max Homa and Brian Harman to get within 8-7 the other three matches started turning in favour of the Americans.

Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns kicked off a red wave on the scoreboard when they rallied back from two down early to secure a 1-up win over Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes.

World number one Scottie Scheffler missed two short putts early as he and Russell Henley were 3 down after just six holes but the American duo clawed back and held off Hideki Matsuyama and Im Sung-jae 3&2.

"I felt like I messed up the beginning of the match. I felt like I was on a different planet," said Scheffler. "I don't think Russ missed a shot today. I can't think of one shot I thought he could have hit better."

Cantlay and Xander Schauffele were about to take a 2-up lead at the 16th but Kim Si-woo, after a lengthy search for Tom Kim's approach shot ended with them getting relief for an embedded ball, holed out for birdie to square the match.

But the Americans responded at the final hole in fading light when Cantlay drained a 16-foot birdie putt to secure a 1-up victory for him and Schauffele.

"Finishing like that after yesterday, getting the momentum going into singles tomorrow, the team is going to sleep well tonight, and we'll come out tomorrow firing," said Cantlay.

In the morning session, Scheffler drained two consecutive birdies late to give him and Morikawa a 2&1 win over Scott and Canada's Taylor Pendrith.

The Internationals then drew level when Kim and Kim earned a 4&3 win over US Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark before the Americans earned the next two points.

Schauffele and Tony Finau put the US in front 8-6 with a 3&2 win over Conners and Hughes before Cantlay and Burns earned a 2&1 win over Matsuyama and Im.

Mentions
GolfPatrick CantlayScottie SchefflerXander SchauffeleRussell HenleyTaylor PendrithAdam ScottSam BurnsCorey ConnersMackenzie HughesHideki MatsuyamaCollin MorikawaSi Woo KimBrian HarmanMax HomaTom KimKeegan BradleyWyndham ClarkTony FinauSungjae ImPresidents Cup PGA Tour
Related Articles
Internationals flip script in remarkable style to draw level with US at Presidents Cup
Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim spat spices US rout to open Presidents Cup
Mike Weir adds Canadian flavour to Presidents Cup as US leave out Justin Thomas
Show more
Golf
USA beat Internationals in fourballs and lead Presidents Cup 8-6
Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau to lead US charge at Presidents Cup
International side have 'tall challenge' against US at Presidents Cup
Surging Lydia Ko adds LPGA Queen City crown to Olympic and British Open titles
Billy Horschel beats Rory McIlroy in play-off to lift PGA Championship
Late surge lifts Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul to LPGA Queen City lead
Former Amazon delivery driver Baldwin leads stars at PGA Championship
Most Read
Football Tracker: Aston Villa and Girona in early action, Torino facing Lazio
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings