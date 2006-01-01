Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Presidents Cup PGA Tour
  4. USA beat Internationals in fourballs and lead Presidents Cup 8-6

USA beat Internationals in fourballs and lead Presidents Cup 8-6

USA were too strong in the fourballs
USA were too strong in the fourballsReuters/Eric Bolte/Imagn Images
The United States got their bid to secure a 10th consecutive Presidents Cup back on track as they beat the International Team 3-1 in morning fourballs matches on Saturday in Montreal and will take an 8-6 lead into the afternoon foursomes.

The teams were tied 5-5 after trading session sweeps over the first two days but the Americans showed no ill effects from being shut out on Friday at Royal Montreal Golf Club and moved back in front.

World number one Scottie Scheffler, paired with Collin Morikawa, was without a birdie through his first 15 holes but stepped up when it mattered most to secure the first U.S. point of the day.

Scheffler drained a seven-foot birdie at the par-four 16th and added another from just off the green at the par-three 17th to give him and Morikawa a 2&1 win over Australian Adam Scott and Canada's Taylor Pendrith.

"I was able to make a couple birdies when my partner needed me because he was a bit alone out there for a while today, so I was proud to step up when I needed to," said Scheffler.

The Internationals, desperate to beat the Americans for the first time since 1998, then drew level when the South Korean duo of Kim Si-woo and Tom Kim earned a 4&3 win over U.S. Ryder Cup captain Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark.

But Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau put the US back in front with a 3&2 win over Canadians Corey Conners and Mackenzie Hughes in a match the Americans never trailed.

In the day's anchor match, Patrick Cantlay chipped in for eagle at the par-5 12th to go 2-up and added three late birdies to maintain the cushion as he and Sam Burns earned a 2&1 win over Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and South Korean Im Sung-jae.

Third round action of the biennial event was interrupted by a roughly 90-minute fog delay that saw players removed from the course about 25 minutes after play began.

Mentions
GolfPresidents Cup PGA Tour
Related Articles
Internationals flip script in remarkable style to draw level with US at Presidents Cup
Scottie Scheffler and Tom Kim spat spices US rout to open Presidents Cup
Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau to lead US charge at Presidents Cup
Show more
Golf
International side have 'tall challenge' against US at Presidents Cup
Surging Lydia Ko adds LPGA Queen City crown to Olympic and British Open titles
Billy Horschel beats Rory McIlroy in play-off to lift PGA Championship
Late surge lifts Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul to LPGA Queen City lead
Former Amazon delivery driver Baldwin leads stars at PGA Championship
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai grabs LPGA Queen City one-stroke lead
Most Read
Football Tracker: Osasuna end Barcelona's 100% LaLiga record with shock win
Argentina's Emiliano Martinez given two-match ban for 'offensive behaviour'
Jannik Sinner 'surprised' as doping case reignites with WADA appeal
Palmer scores four as Chelsea thrash Brighton in Premier League classic

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings