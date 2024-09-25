Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Presidents Cup PGA Tour
  4. Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau to lead US charge at Presidents Cup

Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau to lead US charge at Presidents Cup

Schauffele will get proceedings underway
Schauffele will get proceedings underwayJohn David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
Americans Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau will battle the international duo of Jason Day and An Byeong-hun in the first of five fourball matches in the opening session of the Presidents Cup on Thursday in Montreal.

It has been a breakthrough season for Southern California's Schauffele, who triumphed at this year's PGA Championship and British Open and is ranked a career-best second in the world.

Australia's Day meanwhile is eager to improve on his disappointing 5-11-4 record across four prior Presidents Cup appearances and will look to get a lift from the big-hitting South Korean An.

US captain Jim Furyk selected Collin Morikawa and Sahith Theegala for the second match and International Team captain Mike Weir countered with a pair of Australians in Adam Scott and Min Woo Lee.

World number one Scottie Scheffler and fellow American Russell Henley will face the South Korean duo of Im Sung-jae and Tom Kim in the third match of the day.

Canadian Taylor Pendrith will no doubt receive an enthusiastic welcome from the galleries at Royal Montreal Golf Club when he and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout take on Wyndham Clark and Keegan Bradley in the fourth match.

The first day of the three-day competition will conclude with Patrick Cantlay and Sam Burns battling Japan's Hideki Matsuyama and Canada's Corey Conners.

The US has dominated the biennial competition behind a 12-1-1 record and are once again the heavy favourites despite going up against a more experienced International Team.

The Internationals are returning eight players from their 2022 squad to the 12-player roster in the hope of ending a Presidents Cup drought that stretches back to their lone victory at Royal Melbourne in 1998.

The US has seen more turnover but boasts five of the top 10 players in the world and all 12 members are ranked inside the top 25 while the International Team's highest-ranked player is world number seven Matsuyama.

Mentions
GolfXander SchauffeleTony FinauByeong-Hun AnJason DayPresidents Cup PGA Tour
Related Articles
International side have 'tall challenge' against US at Presidents Cup
American Brandt Snedeker named assistant captain for Presidents Cup
Joaquin Niemann slams Presidents Cup ban on LIV players
Show more
Golf
Surging Lydia Ko adds LPGA Queen City crown to Olympic and British Open titles
Billy Horschel beats Rory McIlroy in play-off to lift PGA Championship
Late surge lifts Thailand's Atthaya Thitikul to LPGA Queen City lead
Former Amazon delivery driver Baldwin leads stars at PGA Championship
South Africa's Ashleigh Buhai grabs LPGA Queen City one-stroke lead
Breaking bad as Rory McIlroy endures 'weird' day at BMW PGA Championship
LIV Golf players eligible for US Ryder Cup team, says PGA of America
Home hero Cameron Smith signs up for double Queensland swing
Most Read
Victor Osimhen shines as Galatasaray start Europa League charge with victory over PAOK
Bentancur nearly cried when apologising for remarks, says Tottenham's Son
European Highlights: Five Europa League matches that stand out in the first round
Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe set for spell on sidelines with leg injury

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings