  4. American Brandt Snedeker named assistant captain for Presidents Cup

Snedeker is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour
US Ryder Cup vice captain Brandt Snedeker (43) has been named an assistant on Jim Furyk's staff for this month's Presidents Cup showdown against Mike Weir's International squad in Montreal, the PGA Tour said on Wednesday.

Snedeker, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour who was named the US-based circuit's 2007 rookie of the year, joins fellow assistants Stewart Cink, Justin Leonard and Kevin Kisner for the September 26-29 Presidents Cup at The Royal Montreal Golf Club.

"He is a fierce competitor, great teammate and one of the most respected players on the PGA Tour," Furyk said in a news release.

"He will provide a steady voice in the team room, and I will rely on him for insight and advice as we lead our 12 players into Montreal at the end of the month."

A first-time captain's assistant in the Presidents Cup, Snedeker was named last month as one of Keegan Bradley's vice captains for the 2025 Ryder Cup.

Snedeker represented the US in the 2013 Presidents Cup, compiling a 2-3-0 record, and also played for the United States in the 2012 and 2016 Ryder Cups, where he amassed a 4-2-0 record.

"My goal is to add a trusted voice to our players throughout the week and do everything I can to help us pull out the win," said Snedeker.

The Presidents Cup pits a 12-man US squad against international players from outside Europe.

The United States are 12-1-1 in the Ryder Cup-style Presidents Cup competition with their only loss coming at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998.

Brandt Snedeker, Jim Furyk, Mike Weir, Stewart Cink, Kevin Kisner, Justin Leonard, Keegan Bradley
