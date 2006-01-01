Joaquin Niemann slams Presidents Cup ban on LIV players

Scores
Niemann is second in the LIV standings
Niemann is second in the LIV standingsBob Donnan / USA Today
Joaquin Niemann (25) has condemned the Presidents Cup ban on LIV Golf players, saying it is preventing the best field from competing in the team-based event at Royal Montreal this month.

Unlike last year's Ryder Cup, where LIV player Brooks Koepka competed in Rome, the biennial event that pits a US team against a lineup of international players will not feature any from the Saudi-backed circuit.

The US PGA Tour, which runs the Presidents Cup, banned LIV players from competing in its events after the breakaway circuit's launch in 2022.

"It sucks. I would love to be on that team," Chilean Niemann told reporters in a conference call on Tuesday.

"At the end of the day, it's (supposed to be) the best golfers around the world and they're not doing that right now.

"I do believe they (the Internationals) have a strong team, but it could be an even stronger team," added Niemann, who is ranked second on LIV's individual player standings behind Jon Rahm.

"Of course, I'd love to see the Americans lose."

No LIV players competed in the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, which saw the hosting United States team beat the Internationals 17.5 to 12.5.

The PGA Tour, Europe-based DP World Tour and Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund announced a framework agreement last year, raising hopes of an end to the schism in world golf.

The framework agreement expired at the end of 2023 and no deal has been reached despite ongoing talks.

The US have won 12 out of 14 Presidents Cup events, with their only loss coming at Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Australia in 1998.

The 2024 edition will be played from Sept. 26-29.

