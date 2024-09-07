Advertisement
  4. Wallace takes play-off against Garcia-Heredia to win European Masters

Matt Wallace celebrates his win
Matt Wallace celebrates his winWARREN LITTLE / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP
England's Matt Wallace (34) beat Alfredo Garcia-Heredia (42) in a play-off for the European Masters at Crans-Montana on Sunday.

Wallace led the Spaniard by four shots overnight, but shot a final round 70 to leave the pair all square at 11 under par.

Wallace held his nerve, claiming the title at the first sudden-death hole, the par-four 18th, with a birdie.

His last win on the Europe-based DP World Tour came six years in Denmark.

In third, a shot behind the play-off protagonists, came another English player, Andrew Johnston, with home Swiss hope Cedric Gugler and Australian Jason Scrivener in a tie for fourth, two shots further back.

