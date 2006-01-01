Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. LIV Golf set to begin 2025 season by playing in Riyadh for first time

LIV Golf set to begin 2025 season by playing in Riyadh for first time

Riyadh Golf Club has never hosted a LIV Golf event before
Riyadh Golf Club has never hosted a LIV Golf event beforeFayez Nureldine / AFP
LIV Golf, the circuit bankrolled by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, will kick off its 2025 season by playing in the country's capital city, Riyadh, for the first time.

The tournament, scheduled for February 6-8, will be held at Riyadh Golf Club.

Currently in its third season, LIV Golf has played three events in Saudi Arabia, all at Royal Greens Golf & Country Club near Jeddah.

The tour's announcement on Tuesday named the first four sites of the 2025 season.

"As we set our sights on 2025, LIV Golf is gearing up for our most ambitious season start to date," LIV Golf commissioner and CEO Greg Norman said in a statement.

"Since our debut in 2022, LIV Golf has played 34 tournaments in nine different countries across four continents. We are a global league with a global footprint, and we're excited to kick off next season with four truly international events that will deliver our unique blend of elite golf, entertainment and culture to fans around the world."

The week after the Riyadh event, the tour will play at the Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia. Talor Gooch won the Adelaide event in 2023, and Brendan Steele won it this year, when 94,000-plus fans attended the tournament.

LIV Golf Hong Kong is scheduled for March 7-9. The tour played at Hong Kong Golf Club for the first time this year, and Mexico's Abraham Ancer emerged on top.

The next week, LIV Golf Singapore comes to Sentosa Golf Club for the third year in a row. Gooch won there in 2023, and Brooks Koepka got the victory in Singapore this year.

Two events remain on the 2024 tour. LIV Golf Chicago is scheduled for September 13-15 at Bolingbrook (Ill.) Golf Club, and the LIV Golf Team Championship Dallas is set for Maridoe Golf Club in Carrollton, Texas, from September 20-22.

Mentions
Golf
Related Articles
Mike Weir adds Canadian flavour to Presidents Cup as US leave out Justin Thomas
Scottie Scheffler crowns dominant season with FedEx Cup title
Denmark's Niklas Norgaard survives wobble to win British Masters
Show more
Golf
Scottie Scheffler takes five-shot lead into final round of Tour Championship
Jordan Spieth focused on rest and rehab after undergoing wrist surgery
Collin Morikawa closes in on leader Scottie Scheffler at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler in pole position for FedEx Cup title at Tour Championship
Lydia Ko says Grand Slam chase could delay any retirement plans
PGA Tour's best arrive at new-look East Lake to decide FedEx Cup
Most Read
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make historic signing while title challengers cruise
Al Nassr sign Brazilian winger Angelo from Chelsea
Foden, Palmer and Watkins ruled out of England's Nations League games
Emma Navarro into first major semi-final after Paula Badosa collapse at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings