Germany's Paul starts well in hunt for Ryder Cup spot

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Germany's Paul starts well in hunt for Ryder Cup spot
Germany's Paul starts well in hunt for Ryder Cup spot
Yannick Paul could be playing for his spot on the Ryder Cup team in Switzerland
Yannick Paul could be playing for his spot on the Ryder Cup team in Switzerland
Profimedia
Yannick Paul (29) fired a six-under 64 in the first round of the European Masters first round at Crans-sur-Sierre in Switzerland on Thursday as he began his bid to clinch a spot in the European Ryder Cup team strongly.

The German is one of several players still trying to gain an automatic place via the European points list.

Paul finished one shot behind a group of six players on seven-under - Spain's Nacho Elvira (36), Malaysia's Gavin Green (29), Denmark's John Axelsen (25), Japan's Masahiro Kawamura (30) and English duo Matt Fitzpatrick (28) and Eddie Pepperell (32).

Fitzpatrick would book his place in the Ryder Cup team with a top-six finish in Switzerland, although he is very likely to be one of captain Luke Donald's picks even if he failed to qualify via the world points list.

For Paul his realistic chance of making a Ryder Cup debut is to qualify through his own efforts with victory in Switzerland guaranteeing his place.

He picked up three birdies on his front nine and two more birdies and an eagle on the back nine with his only blemish being a bogey at the par-three 11th hole.

Scotland's Robert MacIntyre (27) went in to the European Masters in the box seat on the European points list and like Paul would clinch his Ryder Cup place by winning the title.

He has work to do though after carding a two-under first-round 68 to sit in a tie for 43rd place.

Adrian Meronk (30), Victor Perez (30), Rasmus Hojgaard (22) and Adrian Otaegui (30) are also still in contention for places in Donald's team.

Rory McIlroy (34) and John Rahm (28) have secured their spots on Team Europe via the European points list with Viktor Hovland (25) and Tyrrell Hatton assured via the world points list.

Two more automatic places are up for grabs, one from each points list, with Donald then having six picks to make up his dozen for the match against United States in Rome next month.

Donald will announce his picks on Monday.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourPaul YannikDonald LukeFitzpatrick MatthewAxelsen JohnElvira NachoGreen GavinKawamura MasahiroPepperell EddieMacIntyre RobertHojgaard RasmusMeronk AdrianPerez VictorOtaegui AdrianMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
Six players to battle for European Ryder Cup place
Scottie Scheffler and Matthew Fitzpatrick share lead at BMW Championship
Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe's Ryder Cup team
Show more
Golf
LIV Golf's Koepka among captain's picks for US Ryder Cup team
Winning Australian Open the 'number one' priority for Cameron Smith
USA's Megan Khang captures first LPGA title at CPKC Women's Canadian Open
Viktor Hovland outduels Xander Schauffele to win PGA Tour Championship
Megan Khang's hot streak fires her into lead in Vancouver
Collin Morikawa fires 61 to share lead at PGA Tour finale as Scottie Scheffler struggles
Editors' Picks: Newcastle and Liverpool face off, FedEx Cup winner to be decided
Tiger Woods making a big impact on policy board ahead of PGA-LIV deal vote, says McIlroy
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: United interested in Reguillon, Roma sign Lukaku
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings