Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe's Ryder Cup team

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe's Ryder Cup team
Francesco Molinari named fifth vice captain for Europe's Ryder Cup team
Francesco Molinari became the first European to win five points from fives games back in 2018
Francesco Molinari became the first European to win five points from fives games back in 2018
Reuters
Team Europe captain Luke Donald (45) has named Italy's Francesco Molinari (40) as his fifth and final vice-captain for next month's Ryder Cup at Rome's Marco Simone Golf and Country Club, the team announced on Wednesday.

Molinari, who made his debut in the 2010 edition when Europe regained the trophy in Wales, joins brother Edoardo Molinari (42), Spaniard Jose Maria Olazabal (57), Belgian Nicolas Colsaerts (40) and Denmark's Thomas Bjorn (52) as vice captains.

"I started the year hoping to be there as a player, but it is still a great honour to be there as a vice captain," Molinari, who won the 2018 British Open, said.

"I got a phone call from Luke asking if I was interested and obviously it was a clear answer from me. He is assembling a really good team of people.

"...It's a Ryder Cup which is particularly close to my heart being played in Rome so I will do whatever I can to help Luke and the team and hopefully bring the trophy back to Europe."

The United States won the last Ryder Cup in Wisconsin last year. Europe have not lost a Ryder Cup on home soil since a 15-13 defeat at The Belfry in England in 1993.

The Ryder Cup will be held from September 26th - October 1st.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourMolinari FrancescoEuropeDonald LukeBjorn ThomasColsaerts NicolasMolinari EdoardoOlazabal Jose Maria
Related Articles
Jose Maria Olazabal named Team Europe's fourth Ryder Cup vice-captain
Jon Rahm leads the way as PGA Tour play-offs begin in Memphis
Jon Rahm ready to channel 'inner Seve' as Ryder Cup role model this September
Show more
Golf
DP World Tour to include 44 tournaments in 2024, play-off double-header
Lucas Glover beats Patrick Cantlay in play-off to win St Jude Championship
American Lilia Vu prevails over Charley Hull to win Women's British Open
Lucas Glover grabs one-stroke lead at St. Jude as Justin Rose ties record
Charley Hull and Lilia Vu share third round lead at Women's British Open
Lucas Glover seizes lead after shooting 64 at St. Jude Championship
Ally Ewing extends Women's British Open lead as holder Ashleigh Buhai misses cut
Jordan Spieth grabs first round lead at St. Jude Championship after storm delay
American Ally Ewing cards 68 to lead the Women's British Open by one shot
Most Read
England through to World Cup final after outlasting hosts Australia despite Kerr stunner
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Nassr pushing for Laporte, Neymar completes move to Al Hilal
Neymar Junior: The dazzling Crown Prince of Brazil who failed to become King
Lionel Messi magic continues as Inter Miami reach Leagues Cup final

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |