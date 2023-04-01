Jon Rahm ready to channel 'inner Seve' as Ryder Cup role model this September

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Jon Rahm ready to channel 'inner Seve' as Ryder Cup role model this September
Jon Rahm ready to channel 'inner Seve' as Ryder Cup role model this September
Jon Rahm ready to channel 'inner Seve' as Ryder Cup role model
Jon Rahm ready to channel 'inner Seve' as Ryder Cup role model
AFP
Jon Rahm (28) said on Sunday he is ready to follow in the footsteps of fellow-Spaniard Seve Ballesteros by being a leader for Europe at the Ryder Cup later this year.

The world number three finished tied for second at the British Open as four other Europeans -- Sepp Straka, Rory McIlroy, Tommy Fleetwood and Matthew Jordan -- also finished in the top 10.

Rahm has played in two previous Ryder Cups, helping the hosts coast to victory in France in 2018 before the USA gained revenge with an emphatic 19-9 win two years ago.

Ballesteros, who died in 2011, is regarded as one of the all-time Ryder Cup greats.

The five-time major winner was a part of four winning European sides as a player and one as captain in 1997.

"If they want me to be a role model on the team or a leader, I will be," said Rahm.

"I'm not the most vocal. I'm quite introverted myself, but I'll do what I can. I'll try to channel my inner Seve and do what I can do."

In Rahm and McIlroy, Europe can count on two of the world's top three, but the Americans boast greater strength in depth based on the rankings.

However, the Masters champion is confident Europe can again prove to be a greater collective to regain the trophy.

"It's 18-hole matches. It's about showing up that day. That's why I think Europe has done a really good job in the past," added Rahm.

"We always hear about the accolades the American team always has, and they still do, and on paper they should be better, but it's all about what you do against the man in front of you that day."

This year's Ryder Cup takes place in Rome from September 29th to October 1st.

Mentions
GolfRahm JonRyder Cup PGA Tour
Related Articles
Jon Rahm feels LIV Golf's Sergio Garcia should be eligible for Ryder Cup
Unflappable Harman: The hunter who refused to be hunted on his way to Open glory
American Brian Harman wins British Open by six shots at rainy Royal Liverpool
Updated
Show more
Golf
Rory McIlroy stays positive as long major wait goes on after sixth-place Open finish
Christo Lamprecht still smiling after British Open reality check
Brian Harman eyes British Open breakthrough with five-shot lead on final day
Resilient Rodgers edges into lead at PGA Barracuda Championship, Gerard a point behind
Runaway Open leader Harman channels killer instinct as biggest trophy looms
Shubhankar Sharma eyeing best ever finish by an Indian at a British Open
Brian Harman remains five shots ahead at Open after Jon Rahm makes mighty move
Alex Fitzpatrick leaves older brother Matthew in the shade at the Open
Jon Rahm roars back into Open contention with incredible course record 63
Rickie Fowler heckled as 'coward' at the British Open after Leeds United U-turn
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Martin Skrtel on playing up front for his village team, Liverpool, and more
Transfer News LIVE: Al-Hilal make world record Mbappe bid as Spurs give Kane ultimatum
Relentless Germany put six past helpless Morocco to make early World Cup statement
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |