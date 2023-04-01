Unflappable Harman: The hunter who refused to be hunted on his way to Open glory

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Open Championship PGA Tour
  4. Unflappable Harman: The hunter who refused to be hunted on his way to Open glory
Unflappable Harman: The hunter who refused to be hunted on his way to Open glory
Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug as he celebrates winning the 151st Open Championship
Brian Harman kisses the Claret Jug as he celebrates winning the 151st Open Championship
Reuters
Brian Harman (36), a keen hunter back home in Georgia, simply refused to allow himself to fall prey to the world's leading golfers as he showed nerves of steel to win the British Open on Sunday.

The American led the tournament by five shots after rounds two and three and by the end, he was six clear of his closest challengers.

"So pleased with the way I hung in there the last couple days," Harman told reporters.

"Got off to a bad start both days and turned it around, so really happy with that."

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm, the world numbers two and three, were among a pack of players who failed to reel Harman in, squandering opportunities when the world number 26 wobbled on a couple of occasions.

Starting his third round shortly after Rahm had completed a course-record 63, Harman dropped two shots in his first four holes.

He was not rattled, however, and a birdie at the fifth was followed by another at the ninth to quickly repair the damage.

Two more birdies followed on an error-free back nine to complete a round of 69 and restore his five-shot advantage.

Brian Harman poses with the Claret Jug as he celebrates winning the 151st Open Championship
Reuters

"It would have been really easy to let the wheels start spinning and really kind of let it get out of control," he said.

"But I just kind of doubled down on my routine and knew I was hitting it well."

In heavy rain on Sunday, Harman again made two early bogeys and, with McIlroy off to a fast start with three successive birdies, the Hoylake galleries sensed that the leader might be wilting at last.

SMOOTH PUTTS

But Harman responded quickly, sinking smooth birdie putts on the sixth and seventh greens to bolt the door shut for the last time.

He negotiated the back nine without major alarms until he found one of the notorious pot bunkers around the 18th green.

The diminutive left-hander calmly chipped his ball out, however, and sank a par putt before hugging his caddy, removing his cap and acknowledging the applause from the packed stands.

Harman said he had always believed he could win a major but was worried he might have missed his chance.

"I'm 36 years old," he said. "Game is getting younger. All these young guys coming out, hit it a mile, and they're all ready to win."

General view of a message on the leaderboard at the 18th green after Brian Harman wins the Open
Reuters

Harman's performance to land his first major title was even more impressive because he only has two PGA Tour victories to his name, back in 2014 and 2017.

He also let the 2017 US Open slip from his grasp after leading the tournament at the end of round three, stumbling to a closing 72 as Brooks Koepka shot 67 to win by four strokes.

"It's been hard to deal with," he said.

"I think someone mentioned that I've had more top 10s than anyone since 2017, so that's a lot of times where you get done.

"So to put a performance like that together from start to finish was very satisfying."

Mentions
GolfThe Open Championship PGA TourHarman BrianRahm JonMcIlroy RoryKoepka Brooks
Related Articles
American Brian Harman wins British Open by six shots at rainy Royal Liverpool
Updated
Brian Harman remains five shots ahead at Open after Jon Rahm makes mighty move
American Brian Harman roars clear at the top of the British Open leaderboard
Show more
Golf
Rory McIlroy stays positive as long major wait goes on after sixth-place Open finish
Christo Lamprecht still smiling after British Open reality check
Brian Harman eyes British Open breakthrough with five-shot lead on final day
Resilient Rodgers edges into lead at PGA Barracuda Championship, Gerard a point behind
Runaway Open leader Harman channels killer instinct as biggest trophy looms
Shubhankar Sharma eyeing best ever finish by an Indian at a British Open
Alex Fitzpatrick leaves older brother Matthew in the shade at the Open
Jon Rahm roars back into Open contention with incredible course record 63
Rickie Fowler heckled as 'coward' at the British Open after Leeds United U-turn
Ryan Gerard takes four-point lead in US PGA Barracuda Championship
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: PSG and Mbappe rift rolls on, Galatasaray unveil Wilfried Zaha
Lionel Messi scores stunning stoppage-time winner on Inter Miami debut
Fernandes and Sancho give Manchester United friendly win over Arsenal
Early goal gives the Netherlands a comfortable victory over Portugal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |