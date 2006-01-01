Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Keegan Bradley names Brandt Snedeker second US vice captain for Ryder Cup

Keegan Bradley names Brandt Snedeker second US vice captain for Ryder Cup

Snedeker is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour
Snedeker is a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour Reuters
Brandt Snedeker (43) will serve as one of Keegan Bradley's vice-captains on the US Ryder Cup team who will try to reclaim the trophy from Europe next year at Bethpage Black in New York, the PGA of America said on Monday.

Snedeker, a nine-time winner on the PGA Tour who was named the US-based circuit's rookie of the year in 2007, joins previously appointed former US Open champion Webb Simpson as a vice-captain on Bradley's staff.

"As I've started preparing for the 2025 Ryder Cup, I quickly realized that Brandt was someone I wanted by my side," Bradley, who was announced as captain in July, said in a news release.

"Having competed in two Ryder Cups, including a stellar individual performance in 2016, Brandt's experience and insight will surely be beneficial to our team in the months ahead."

The 2025 Ryder Cup will be Snedeker's first stint as a vice-captain in the biennial team event.

The Nashville, Tennessee native has played in two Ryder Cups, compiling a 4-2-0 career record, including 3-0-0 as the only undefeated American in 2016.

"The Ryder Cup is unlike anything in our sport and I hope to bring the passion and pride to help Keegan deliver his vision of what a Ryder Cup in New York should look like," said Snedeker.

"I am so excited to serve alongside my good friend Webb and know we will do everything in our power to help Keegan and the players be ready for a great competition next September at Bethpage Black."

Additional vice-captains will be announced at a later date.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourSnedeker BrandtBradley Keegan
Related Articles
Keegan Bradley says Tiger Woods will be 'as involved as he wants' in Ryder Cup
Keegan Bradley names Webb Simpson first US vice captain for Ryder Cup
Keegan Bradley named US captain for 2025 Ryder Cup at Bethpage Black
Show more
Golf
England's Rai wins PGA Wyndham title as Greyserman collapses
Graeme McDowell suspended by LIV Golf for violating anti-doping policy
New Zealand's Lydia Ko wins women's golf gold to complete Olympic medal set
New Zealand's Ko shares lead with Swiss Metraux heading into final round
Swiss Metraux grabs second-round lead as home star Boutier stalls
Bright start for Boutier boosts French hopes in Olympic women's golf
Reigning champion Nelly Korda hoping to bounce back at Olympics
Korda set to defends Olympic title as women's golf stars relish crowds
Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn fires impressive 66 to win LPGA Portland Classic
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: De Ligt close to United move, Atletico announce Alvarez signing
Robin van Persie's coaching debut ends in defeat as Heerenveen lose at Ajax
Sergi Roberto leaves Barcelona after 14 seasons with the club
Premier League 2024/25 preview: Latest Premier League odds and predictions

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings