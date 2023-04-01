Tommy Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe in raucous Rome

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Tommy Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe in raucous Rome
Tommy Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe in raucous Rome
Updated
Tommy Fleetwood won his match against Rickie Fowler to secure the Ryder Cup
Tommy Fleetwood won his match against Rickie Fowler to secure the Ryder Cup
Reuters
Tommy Fleetwood secured the Ryder Cup for Europe on Sunday when he was guaranteed his point in his match against Rickie Fowler that took the hosts past the 14-1/2 target they needed to regain the trophy.

Europe needed four points from Sunday's 12 singles to continue their incredible 30-year unbeaten home and wins for Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and a half for Jon Rahm took them to 14 points.

Fleetwood hit a brilliant tee shot on the 16th and after sending his eagle putt close, Fowler conceded the remaining four-footer to leave the Englishman two up with two to play and guaranteed at least the half point Europe needed.

He then secured it on the 17th to win the full point for Europe with two games remaining.

Speaking after his win, which secured the win for Europe, Fleetwood told Sky Sports: "I didn't want it to come down to one of us at the back.

"I can't wait to see the rest of the guys, the captain, the vice-captains, our wives, our families and the staff. I'm so happy to play a part in it. It's been a bit bigger than I thought it would be when I saw the draw.

"I'm so proud, we have an amazing group of people. We always do. This year has been very different and the landscape has changed for Europe, but I couldn't wish for a better bunch of people to do with this.

"We are one gigantic family and the bonds you make last a lifetime. This is just so cool."

More to follow.

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourFleetwood TommyFowler RickieHatton TyrrellHovland ViktorMcIlroy RoryRahm Jon
Related Articles
Inspired Europe seize control of Ryder Cup as US go winless on day one
Jon Rahm sparks European romp on opening day of Ryder Cup
Vast crowds around first tee as Ryder Cup gets underway
Show more
Golf
Europe roaring towards Ryder Cup win after fast start in singles
Players would pay to play in Ryder Cup, says Johnson amid Cantlay rumours
Ryu fires another 64 to lead LPGA NW Arkansas Championship
Rory McIlroy spat adds extra spice to thrilling Ryder Cup climax
Rahm to face Scheffler in first Ryder Cup singles clash
Courageous Patrick Cantlay rams taunts down European throats at Ryder Cup
McIlroy labels wild US celebrations 'fuel' for Europe at Ryder Cup
USA finally show fight to cut Europe's lead ahead of final day of Ryder Cup
Europe surge to seven-point Ryder Cup lead with 3-1 foursomes win
Most Read
Ajax match abandoned after opposition goalkeeper knocked out and resuscitated on pitch
Derby Week: Rivalries renewed as Argentina taken over by football fever
Football Tracker: Atletico in evening action, deadlock between Juventus and Atalanta
Bellingham strikes again as Real Madrid east past Girona

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings