Tommy Fleetwood secures Ryder Cup for Europe in raucous Rome

Tommy Fleetwood secured the Ryder Cup for Europe on Sunday when he was guaranteed his point in his match against Rickie Fowler that took the hosts past the 14-1/2 target they needed to regain the trophy.

Europe needed four points from Sunday's 12 singles to continue their incredible 30-year unbeaten home and wins for Viktor Hovland, Rory McIlroy, Tyrrell Hatton and a half for Jon Rahm took them to 14 points.

Fleetwood hit a brilliant tee shot on the 16th and after sending his eagle putt close, Fowler conceded the remaining four-footer to leave the Englishman two up with two to play and guaranteed at least the half point Europe needed.

He then secured it on the 17th to win the full point for Europe with two games remaining.

Speaking after his win, which secured the win for Europe, Fleetwood told Sky Sports: "I didn't want it to come down to one of us at the back.

"I can't wait to see the rest of the guys, the captain, the vice-captains, our wives, our families and the staff. I'm so happy to play a part in it. It's been a bit bigger than I thought it would be when I saw the draw.

"I'm so proud, we have an amazing group of people. We always do. This year has been very different and the landscape has changed for Europe, but I couldn't wish for a better bunch of people to do with this.

"We are one gigantic family and the bonds you make last a lifetime. This is just so cool."

