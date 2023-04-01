Nirat takes two-shot lead on opening round at season-ending Saudi Open

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Saudi Open Asian Tour
  4. Nirat takes two-shot lead on opening round at season-ending Saudi Open
Nirat takes two-shot lead on opening round at season-ending Saudi Open
Nirat in action in Singapore
Nirat in action in Singapore
Reuters
Thailand's Chapchai Nirat (40) took a two-shot lead in the first round of the Saudi Open after carding a seven-under 64 at the Riyadh Golf Club on Thursday.

Starting on the back nine, Nirat registered one eagle and seven birdies offset by two bogeys as the 40-year-old seeks his first Asian Tour title since 2014.

"Today (I am) so happy," Nirat said. "The wind is so strong. I had to keep the tee shot in the fairway.

"I was lucky, I started on the back nine. I was three under for the nine, that was good."

Nirat leads compatriot and amateur teen golfer Ratchanon Chantananuwat and Mexico's Luis Carrera, who are tied at five-under.

Chantananuwat, who had a blemish-free round, is only 16 years old and studies at Stanford. His father is also his caddie and the pair embraced on the 18th green after he finished with two birdies.

"I haven't shot anything better than a four-under in an Asian Tour event for quite some time, so it's really refreshing to see myself play good golf," he said.

"I had lots of fun out there. I think the wind made it super interesting. It's been dead for the past three days, so for it to have wind I am super happy."

The Saudi Open, which has a $1 million prize fund, is the season-ending event on the Asian Tour.

Mentions
Nirat ChapchaiGolfSaudi Open Asian TourChantananuwat RatchanonCarrera Luis
Related Articles
Masters champion Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf
PGA members demand more information about Tour's future after PGA and LIV merge
Oosthuizen wins rain delayed Leopard Creek tournament
Show more
Golf
Rozner makes strong start to defence of Mauritius Open title
Rain curtails play at Leopard Creek as Alfred Dunhill Championship moves into Monday
Major winners Oosthuizen and Schwartzel share the lead at Leopard Creek
Casey Jarvis leads at Leopard Creek but amateur Lamprecht in contention
Rory McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change following Jon Rahm's LIV move
Jon Rahm officially makes shock move from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
Most Read
Youthful Manchester City beat Crvena Zvezda to maintain perfect Champions League record
Champions League roundup: PSG clinch last-16 spot in dramatic style, Porto go through
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan
Only bleak reality in Theatre of Dreams as Manchester United hit new low

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings