Masters champion Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. LIV Golf
  4. Masters champion Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf
Masters champion Rahm to stay away from public events after joining LIV Golf
Rahm's decision to join LIV Golf shocked the sports world
Rahm's decision to join LIV Golf shocked the sports world
Reuters
Masters champion Jon Rahm (29) said on Wednesday that he had decided to lay low and would avoid public events until February after agreeing to jump from the PGA Tour to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf in a big-money move that made headlines across the globe.

In his first appearance after signing with the rebel circuit funded by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the Spaniard was surprised to find TV cameras at an event he was attending in the northern Spanish city of Bilbao.

"I didn't think there would be any cameras and that it would be a bit more intimate," Rahm told a select audience at the Sociedad Bilbaina hall, who appeared to be outnumbered by media professionals.

Rahm was there to receive the 'Dama Bilbaina 2023' prize awarded by the private club founded in 1839 in his native Basque Country, in recognition of his sporting career.

"I am under very strict instructions not to do public events, which I have imposed on myself a little bit for myself, and for the change I have given to the world of golf in the last week," Rahm said, giving a categorical "No!" when asked if he was planning to give an interview.

"There will be nothing until February, I'm not allowed to."

One of golf's most popular and charismatic figures, Rahm became the biggest name to sign on with LIV Golf since Australian Cameron Smith joined after winning the 2022 British Open.

Media reports said the world number three Spaniard will be paid at least $300 million with some outlets putting the guaranteed figure at closer to $600 million.

Rahm's departure will be seen as another massive blow to the PGA Tour which has watched many of its stars defect to the breakaway league lured by massive paydays.

He described himself on Wednesday as a "normal person".

"I don't consider that what I do is much different and that I am more or less important than the rest," Rahm said.

"The only thing is that I'm seen on TV right now and that's it... hopefully a little less so in the future..."

Mentions
GolfRahm JonSmith CameronLIV Golf
Related Articles
Jon Rahm officially makes shock move from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
Rory McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change following Jon Rahm's LIV move
Lee and Hoshino set up final round duel at Australian Open
Show more
Golf
PGA members demand more information about Tour's future after PGA and LIV merge
Oosthuizen wins rain delayed Leopard Creek tournament
Rain curtails play at Leopard Creek as Alfred Dunhill Championship moves into Monday
Major winners Oosthuizen and Schwartzel share the lead at Leopard Creek
Casey Jarvis leads at Leopard Creek but amateur Lamprecht in contention
Future for elite golf 'murky' with PGA Tour-Saudi alliance in limbo
Rory McIlroy says golf ball changes will bring back skills to the sport
Most Read
Champions League roundup: Manchester United out of Europe after timid defeat to Bayern
Karius set for unlikely Champions League return with Newcastle against Milan
Luis Enrique happy PSG have Champions League destiny in their own hands
Milan boss Pioli denies knowledge of Tonali's betting ahead of Newcastle clash

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings