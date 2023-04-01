Rory McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change following Jon Rahm's LIV move

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Ryder Cup PGA Tour
  4. Rory McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change following Jon Rahm's LIV move
Rory McIlroy calls for Ryder Cup rules change following Jon Rahm's LIV move
McIlroy is certain that Rahm will play in the next Ryder Cup
McIlroy is certain that Rahm will play in the next Ryder Cup
Reuters
The DP World Tour must "rewrite the rules" on eligibility for the Ryder Cup following Jon Rahm's stunning move to the Saudi-backed LIV Golf circuit, world number two Rory McIlroy said.

Masters champion Rahm jumped from the PGA Tour to LIV on Thursday in a big-money move which sent another shockwave through the sport.

Rahm's former Ryder Cup team-mates Sergio Garcia, Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood were ineligible for Europe's win over the US in the biennial team competition this year after joining LIV Golf and resigning from the Europe-based DP World Tour.

The next Ryder Cup takes place in 2025 at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York and McIlroy was in no doubt that Rahm would be there.

"Jon is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility," four-time major winner McIlroy told Sky Sports in an interview published on Thursday.

"There's absolutely no question about that - I certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team."

McIlroy also voiced his concerns over the future of golf with tours competing to sign elite players.

"You're basically cannibalising yourself as a sport, sort of the same as what boxing has done with all the different organisations and a few other sports have as well," he said.

"To me, having all the best golfers under the one umbrella is the best way forward because I think that's really what the public wants."

Mentions
GolfRyder Cup PGA TourRahm JonMcIlroy Rory
Related Articles
Nicolai Hojgaard claims halfway lead at DP World Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy aims to 'focus' on the golf at DP World Tour Championship
McIlroy finishes top of money list without hitting a shot
Show more
Golf
Jon Rahm officially makes shock move from PGA Tour to LIV Golf
Updated
Future for elite golf 'murky' with PGA Tour-Saudi alliance in limbo
Rory McIlroy says golf ball changes will bring back skills to the sport
R&A and USGA unveil universal golf-ball rollback rule starting in 2028
France's Victor Dubuisson retires from professional golf aged just 33
Tiger Woods targeting one event per month after making competitive return
Burmester completes back-to-back wins on DP World Tour
Niemann and Buhai upstage locals to win Australian Open titles
Tight tussle on leaderboard going into final round of South African Open
Most Read
Derby Week: Anderlecht vs Liege - a rivalry of different communities and Belgian complexities
Editors' Picks: High-flying Villa take on Arsenal, NBA In-Season Tournament arrives in Vegas
Flashscore analysis: Can Bayer Leverkusen become Bundesliga champions?
Aston Villa's fortress and title credentials face tough Arsenal test

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings