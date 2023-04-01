Nicolai Hojgaard claims halfway lead at DP World Tour Championship

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. Nicolai Hojgaard claims halfway lead at DP World Tour Championship
Nicolai Hojgaard claims halfway lead at DP World Tour Championship
Nicolai Hojgaard in action
Nicolai Hojgaard in action
Reuters
Nicolai Hojgaard (22) carded a second-round 66 to take a two-stroke halfway lead at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai after a stunning comeback on the back nine on Friday to get to 11-under overall.

The Dane shared a three-way tie for the lead with Frenchmen Julien Guerrier and Matthieu Pavon after the first round but had a poor start with bogeys on the third and fourth holes.

He turned things around with six birdies, however, and finished with an eagle on the par-five 18th, where a brilliant second shot from near the creek set up an easy putt when the ball rolled back to within six feet of the hole.

Hojgaard is seeking his first title in 2023, having come close last week at the Nedbank Golf Challenge where he finished runner-up to Ryder Cup rival Max Homa.

"It's a little bit like last week, had a slow start in every round, basically. And then I just know on every round there's going to be a run of birdies at some point with where my game is at. So it's about staying patient," Hojgaard said.

"I would like to play the front nine a little bit better in the weekend but I'm very, very satisfied with how I'm playing these two rounds. I trust my game at the moment."

Five players are tied for second including Tommy Fleetwood, Thriston Lawrence, Viktor Hovland, Antoine Rozner and Jens Dantorp.

"I am just looking forward to the weekend. I always feel like it brings out great champions, so the ultimate goal is to be one of those," said Fleetwood, who is a resident of Jumeirah Golf Estates.

"Put my name on the trophy. Halfway there, enjoy that tonight and get ready to go again tomorrow."

Masters winner Jon Rahm was tied for 13th at six-under overall while world number two Rory McIlroy made three birdies and three bogeys to stay at one-under.

Mentions
GolfHojgaard NicolaiFleetwood TommyGuerrier JulienPavon MatthieuHoma MaxDantorp JensHovland ViktorLawrence ThristonMcIlroy RoryRahm JonRozner Antoine
Related Articles
Inspired Europe seize control of Ryder Cup as US go winless on day one
McIlroy tee shot lands on spectator's lap at DP World Tour Championship in Dubai
Europe surge to seven-point Ryder Cup lead with 3-1 foursomes win
Show more
Golf
LIV Golf's 2024 season transfer window sees 10 open roster spots in Phase Two
Rory McIlroy aims to 'focus' on the golf at DP World Tour Championship
LIV Golf critic Rory McIlroy quits PGA Tour board role to focus on family
McIlroy finishes top of money list without hitting a shot
American Max Homa wins Sun City tournament in South Africa by four shots
Campbell birdies at the last hole to steal Hong Kong Open title from Smith
Emily Kristine Pedersen extends lead as Lilia Vu makes charge at The Annika
Homa takes narrow one-shot lead into final round of Nedbank Golf Challenge
Most Read
Djokovic beats Hurkacz at ATP Finals and reaches semi-finals with Sinner's win
Everton deducted 10 points over financial fair play breach
Top 10 Premier League signings of the season so far
Colombia fight back to shock Brazil, Uruguay beat Messi's Argentina

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings