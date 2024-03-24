Svensson out-duels Kiradech in three-hole playoff to win in Singapore

Svensson poses with the Porsche Singapore Classic trophy
Svensson poses with the Porsche Singapore Classic trophy
AFP
Jesper Svensson (28) finally shed his bridesmaid's tag by prevailing over Kiradech Aphibarnrat (34) in a thrilling three-hole playoff battle to win the Porsche Singapore Classic on Sunday.

After being denied grandstand finishes on several occasions on the Challenge Tour and DP World Tour in the last year, Svensson was ecstatic he could finally break into the winner's circle on his maiden trip to Singapore.

"Combined with Challenge Tour last year and the beginning of this season I've had five second-place spots in the last year. I really wanted to come out on top here," said the 28-year-old Swede.

"It's very hard to win, so it's really nice to finally come out on top."

During regulation play, Svensson started his final round five shots off the lead. But he stormed quickly to the turn in 30 before closing with an inward 33 to match the course record of nine-under-par 63.

The contest, however, was forced into sudden death after Thailand's Kiradech sensationally sunk his eagle putt from 15 feet at the last to match Svensson's four-day total of 17-under-par 271.

Both players birdied and parred the first and second playoff holes, respectively. But it was Svensson who eventually triumphed with a par after Kiradech bogeyed the third playoff hole.

Kiradech conceded fatigue had likely cost him the title but was pleased with his runner-up finish.

"It was a good fight. I did everything I could to put myself in a good position. The eagle at the last got me into the playoff. Jesper really put me under pressure there and he's a worthy winner," he said.

"My energy levels were quite low, especially in the heat. Having said that, my ball striking has been insane this week and I feel like I'm getting back to my best," added Kiradech, who was seeking to end his six-year winless drought this week.

