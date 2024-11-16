Charley Hull takes lead over world number one Nelly Korda at LPGA Annika

England's Charley Hull (28) fired a four-under-par 66 to grab a two-stroke lead over top-ranked Nelly Korda (26) after Friday's darkness-halted second round of the LPGA Annika tournament.

World number 12 Hull, who shared the 18-hole lead, made five birdies against a lone bogey to stay on top at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida.

"I felt like I was playing pretty well," Hull said. "It was quite windy so quite tricky. I just feel like I'm playing pretty solid. Just feel quite confident."

Korda, who has won six LPGA events this year, also shot 66 to stand on 132 in her first event after a neck injury sidelined her last month. She looked forward to playing alongside Hull in Saturday's final group.

"She's always a fun time," Korda said. "Hopefully we give a good show."

Hull, a two-time LPGA winner seeking her first tour victory since October 2022, won her fourth Ladies European Tour title - and first in three years - two weeks ago at Riyadh.

She's ready to play alongside Korda as well.

"I like playing with Nelly. She makes loads of birdies so good fun to watch," Hull said. "Yeah, it's really cool."

Three golfers, none among the top 20, had yet to complete their second round when darkness halted play. They will finish on Saturday before the cut is made and the third round begins.

Hull birdied the second and fourth holes before a bogey at the fifth, then began the back nine with a birdie and birdied the 13th and par-5 14th.

"You have a lot of wedges coming in," Hull said. "You have to be quite accurate with your shots and the greens are super fast. It's a good, fun course to play."

Korda opened with a bogey at the 10th hole but followed with birdies at the 13th, par-5 14th, 17th and closed with birdies at the eighth and ninth holes.

"I'm just comfortable," Korda said. "And then the more you play it the more you kind of realize the subtle breaks on the greens so you kind of learn time after time.

"Even with it being windy, tough conditions, I just kind of know the holes where you kind of have to be safe and the holes where you can be a little bit more aggressive on."

Thailand's Wichanee Meechai birdied five of the last eight holes to shoot 66 and share third on 133 with American Alexa Pano and South Koreans Im Jin-hee and Lee Mi-Hyang.

"If I can get my soul or my brain together, I think I could win the tournament," Wichanee said.