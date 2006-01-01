Justin Rose rolls back the years to make strong start to Open title charge

Justin Rose (43) carded a bogey-free two-under-par 69 to make a solid start to his bid to win his first British Open title 26 years after he finished tied fourth as a 17-year-old amateur.

The former US Open champion, who had to qualify for the tournament in Troon, was joint runner-up at Carnoustie in 2018 and the Englishman has not given up hope of lifting the Claret Jug.

"Obviously, it's a special event for me being a Brit," Rose told reporters. "It's the one I've dreamed about winning ever since I was a kid, so obviously you've got to be in it to win it.

"I've been around long enough to know that I'm capable of (winning) it. That's what I've been really working hard for the last two, three years is to have the chance late in my career to have a couple of special amazing opportunities."

Rose, a former world number one and Olympic champion, admitted he may no longer be able to compete at the highest level on a regular basis but can still win titles.

"I feel like I'm a good enough golfer to have my weeks where it all comes together," he said.

Rose battled hard in tough conditions at the Scottish links course to finish a shot behind early clubhouse leader Justin Thomas.

"Bogey-free is probably the thing I'm happiest about," he said. "I actually felt like there was three or four out there for me today had I been a little bit warmer with the putter.

"I felt like I had a good handle on the course. I felt like I knew where the course was playing tough, where the opportunities and stayed focused enough to hit a lot of good shots today."