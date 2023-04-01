Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith still confident despite slow start

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The Open Championship PGA Tour
  4. Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith still confident despite slow start
Reigning Open champion Cameron Smith still confident despite slow start
Cameron Smith on the tee at Hoylake
Cameron Smith on the tee at Hoylake
Reuters
Reigning champion Cameron Smith (29) is not hitting the panic button after beginning the defence of his Open title with a one-over round of 72 at Royal Liverpool on Thursday.

The Australian, who fired a majestic 64 to win the 150th Open at St Andrews last year, mixed four birdies with five bogeys in friendly scoring conditions.

He also returned one over-par round last year, however, and believes he is still in the mix to snap the Open's run of nine successive first-time champions stretching back to when Phil Mickelson triumphed at Muirfield in 2013.

"There was lots of good today for myself, but probably just as much or even more bad. Nothing really to work on, to be honest. It still feels really good," the upbeat Australian, competing at his sixth Open, told reporters.

"It's just there's a couple of awkward shots out there for me with that wind off the left. It feels like you can't hit the fairway, and it's just awkward.

"It's something I'm going to have to put up with."

Smith believes with the weather predicted to be wet and windy at the weekend, scoring will be higher than at St Andrews where he finished on 20 under par for the tournament.

"I don't think it's going to be quite as much of a birdie fest as last year, which is probably a good thing for me and the other guys that are just over par," he said.

"Just a couple of good rounds should be right back in it. I don't feel like I'm out of the tournament."

Smith, who joined the LIV exodus last year after his Open triumph, said patience was the key to links golf.

"I hit a couple of good drives the last few holes there on 16 and 18. They both went into some fairway bunkers, and they were probably some of my best swings of the day," he said.

"I think that sums up links golf, to be honest. Some of your best shots and best strikes end up in the worst positions."

The last player to win successive Opens was Padraig Harrington in 2008. Tiger Woods also won two in a row in 2005 and 2006 - retaining the Claret Jug at Hoylake after also winning the year before at St Andrews.

Mentions
GolfSmith CameronMickelson PhilHarrington PadraigWoods TigerThe Open Championship PGA Tour
Related Articles
PGA Tour-LIV deal leaves golf world facing plenty of unknowns
Tommy Fleetwood and Christo Lamprecht set pace with first-round 66s at British Open
Updated
The 151st British Open underway with record prize money up for grabs at Royal Liverpool
Show more
Golf
Jordan Spieth predicts 'carnage' at new 17th if wind blows at Royal Liverpool
Unlucky fan felled by wild Jon Rahm tee shot at The Open
Tommy Fleetwood thrives at home sweet home after great first round at The Open
Wyndham Clark under the radar but making an impact at British Open
Jordan Spieth 'emotionally involved' in Leeds after becoming shareholder
Christo Lamprecht leaves mentor Louis Oosthuizen in shade as he enjoys dream major debut
Tommy Fleetwood banks on home comforts for elusive major title
R&A welcomes LIV merger with PGA and DP Tours ahead of The Open
Five leading contenders to watch at the British Open in Hoylake
McIlroy in good place to end long major drought heading into British Open on Thursday
Most Read
New Zealand shock Norway to claim their first ever football World Cup victory
Transfer News LIVE: Danjuma set for Everton, Mane linked with Al-Nassr
Hany Mukhtar and Denis Bouanga to lead MLS All-Stars against Arsenal
Arsenal coach Arteta happy with quick transfer business, not ruling out further signings

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |