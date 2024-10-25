Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Golf
  3. The ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP PGA Tour
  4. Xander Schauffele makes up ground in Japan after opening-day nightmare

Xander Schauffele makes up ground in Japan after opening-day nightmare

AFP
Xander Schauffele recovered on Friday after an opening-day nightmare at the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan
Xander Schauffele recovered on Friday after an opening-day nightmare at the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in JapanToshifumi Kitamura / AFP
Birthday boy Xander Schauffele (31) shot a five-under-par 65 at the US PGA Tour's Zozo Championship in Japan on Friday to make up ground following his opening-day quadruple bogey.

The double major winner was 10 strokes behind leader Nico Echavarria of Colombia at the halfway stage at Narashino Country Club.

Echavarria was 12-under overall, two strokes ahead of Americans Taylor Moore and Justin Thomas.

Schauffele got his title bid off to a disastrous start on Thursday when he carded an eight on the par-four ninth hole after his tee shot wedged itself among tree roots.

The American twice attempted to hit the ball but failed to dislodge it and looked set to take a third swipe at it before shaking his head, laughing and opting to take a penalty drop for an unplayable lie.

Schauffele had more luck on Friday - his 31st birthday - hitting five birdies and no bogeys to leave him at two-under overall.

"Yeah it was better, a little bit," said Schauffele, who won the PGA Championship and the British Open in a breakthrough 2024.

"I mean, besides one hole yesterday, I kind of fed off of a lot of my holes and I probably hit the ball a little bit better today.

"Missed some makeable putts and made some ones I shouldn't make, so all in all it was a pretty solid day."

Schauffele's playing partner Rickie Fowler shot up the leaderboard after carding a six-under-par 64 to sit eight-under overall.

Fowler, who finished in a tie for second at the tournament two years ago, had seven birdies and one bogey and said he played "a little better across the board".

"Drove it a little better than yesterday and hit some better iron shots," said the American, who is tied seventh.

"Not a whole lot different, tried to keep it simple."

Defending champion Collin Morikawa had a double bogey for the second straight day but carded a 67 and was eight shots off the lead.

Japan's Olympic bronze medallist Hideki Matsuyama carded a 71 and was at two-over.

Mentions
GolfThe ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP PGA TourXander SchauffeleNicolas EchavarriaRickie FowlerTaylor MooreJustin ThomasHideki MatsuyamaCollin Morikawa
Related Articles
'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship
Collin Morikawa admits 'winning is tough' ahead of Japan title defence
Schauffele targets more success in Japan after major breakthroughs
Show more
Golf
Tiger Woods expected to make TGL debut on January 14, to face Fleetwood in first match
Poston withstands Ghim pressure for PGA Tour triumph in Las Vegas
Matt McCarty captures first PGA Tour title in Black Desert Championship
England's Dan Bradbury wins Open de France after late birdie blitz
China's Yin has 'goosebumps' as she romps to LPGA win in Shanghai
Japan's Saigo grabs one-shot lead heading into final round at LPGA Shanghai
Kim Sei-young shoots 62 to take two-stroke lead at LPGA Shanghai
Most Read
Football Tracker: Mourinho's Fenerbahce draw with Manchester United, Spurs & Porto win
'Idiot' Xander Schauffele cards quadruple bogey at PGA Tour's Zozo Championship
Sharapova and Bryan brothers elected to Tennis Hall of Fame
CAF Awards 2024: Lookman, Hakimi, and Tapsoba lead African Player of the Year nominations

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings