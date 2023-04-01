Chen holds three-shot China Open lead despite final hole bogey

Chen was in fine form in China on day one

Chen Guxin (20) will take a three-shot lead into Sunday's final round of the Volvo China Open after a third-round 66 at the Hidden Grace Golf Club in Shenzhen on Saturday moved the Chinese golfer onto 14-under par.

Chen, ranked 802nd in the world, had a three-putt on the 18th to register his only bogey of the day as his advantage over second-placed duo Sarit Suwannarut of Thailand and Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi was trimmed by a shot.

Sarit hit the lowest round of the day when his eight birdies earned a 65 that moved him into contention, level with 18-year-old amateur Ding, the runner-up in this event in 2020.

Eugenio Chacarra had held a one-shot lead overnight after going nine-under par over the first two rounds but, after picking up an additional stroke on the ninth, the Spaniard's challenge stalled as he slipped into a five-way tie for fourth.

A bogey at the 14th was followed by a double-bogey at the next hole and he finished six shots adrift on eight-under par following a one-over-par third round.

This year's China Open is the first to feature foreign professionals since 2019.

Only China-based golfers were permitted to play in 2020 and 2021, with entries restricted due to the government's stringent zero-COVID measures.