Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Athletics
  3. Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson powers to 800 metre gold

Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson powers to 800 metre gold

Updated
Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson
Great Britain's Keely HodgkinsonReuters
Britain's Keely Hodgkinson (22) won the gold medal in the Olympic 800 metres on Monday, dealing superbly with the pressure of being a heavy favourite to deliver a commanding performance.

Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma claimed silver and Kenya's Mary Moraa took bronze.

The fastest in the world over the distance this year, Hodgkinson took the lead halfway through the first lap and held off an attack from Duguma to finish in one minute 56.72 seconds.

Hodgkinson had arrived in Paris on a high. She set a new personal best of 1:54.61 in London three weeks ago, a result that made her the sixth-fastest woman of all time over two laps.

Women's 800m final results
Women's 800m final resultsFlashscore

"It's something that I've dreamed of so much it hasn't actually sunk in yet," Hodgkinson told reporters. "The crowd was just absolutely incredible, it felt like a home Olympics for me. It just made the moment super special and I'm super happy."

Duguma won silver in a stunning Olympic debut, with world champion Moraa taking bronze.

Hodgkinson, who wore a golden plastic crown for her post-race interviews, won silver in Tokyo when she was 19 and finished runner-up in the 2022 and 2023 world championships.

"I have worked really hard for the last year and I think you can see how much it meant to me when I crossed the line," she said.

"I trusted myself, I could feel Mary coming at me down the back straight but I showed composure."

It was also a remarkable race for 23-year-old Duguma who edged out a fading Moraa to finish in a personal best 1:57.15.

Duguma burst onto the world stage in March when she won the 800 at the world indoor championships in Glasgow.

"For me, it was silver," she said.

Keely Hodgkinson sprints to victory
Keely Hodgkinson sprints to victoryReuters

Moraa was on Hodgkinson's shoulder for most of the race but could not match her in the last 100 metres and was overtaken by Duguma, with Shafiqua Maloney of St Vincent and the Grenadines nipping at her heels.

The Kenyan took bronze with 1:57.42, three-tenths of a second behind, and embraced Hodgkinson warmly after the finish.

The race was missing reigning Olympic champion Athing Mu, who failed to qualify after falling in the final at the US Olympic Trials. Mu, Moraa and Hodgkinson filled the podiums at the last two world championships.

Mentions
AthleticsHodgkinson KeelyOlympic Games
Related Articles
Five standout London Diamond League events ahead of Paris Olympics
Noah Lyles runs 100 metres personal best in final Olympic tune-up at Diamond League
Kenya's Chebet wins women's 5,000 metres gold medal as Kipyegon disqualified
Updated
Show more
Athletics
Paris Olympics roundup: Hodgkinson wins 800m and Duplantis soars
Sweden's Armand Duplantis dominates to win pole vault gold with new world record
Updated
American Valarie Allman wins second successive women's discus title
Arch-rivals Kerr and Ingebrigsten primed for 'vicious' clash in Olympic 1500m final
Canada's Katzberg wins gold in men's hammer throw to continue dominance
USA's Lyles wins Olympic 100m gold with closest finish in modern history
Bol and McLaughlin-Levrone stroll through Olympics 400m hurdles heats
100m champion Alfred starts bid for second leg of Olympic sprint double
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez and Gallagher heading to Atleti, West Ham sign Fullkrug
Paris Olympics LIVE: Duplantis breaks pole vault world record, Dutch delight in 3x3 final
Paris Olympics LIVE: Lyles wins 100m final in photo finish, Mahuchikh claims high jump gold
Galatasaray meet Young Boys as Champions League play-off draw throws up interesting ties

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings