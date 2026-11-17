The future is uncertain for Gyor's Swedish head coach Per Anders Johansson and his players

Seven-time EHF Champions League winners Gyori Audi ETO KC are facing a severe financial crisis, though the club has not declared bankruptcy and is actively restructuring to remain sustainable

In a statement released the Hungarians confirm they are navigating "extraordinary economic challenges" and holding ongoing talks with local authorities, government bodies, and potential new investors to secure the club's future.

The club is in such serious trouble that there is a real risk of bankruptcy. This is confirmed by director Edina Fata on the TV program 'Harmadik félidő', according to Magyar Nemzet.

"If the negotiations with the players that we wish to conduct now do not come to fruition—and if they are unwilling to agree to them—then yes, it is a realistic possibility," says Edina Fata.

Györ’s finances are under such strain that the players have been asked to accept a drastic pay cut. Roughly speaking, this amounts to a halving of their salaries—yet even a reduction of this magnitude is not enough to save the club. Additional funds are also required, the director states in a new television interview.

"If negotiations proceed as we hope, and we are also able to sell players, we might just make it through the entire current season."

Furthermore, Edina Fata notes that salaries for October have been paid out as usual.

For several seasons, Gyor has been a powerhouse in international women’s handball. Currently, Danish national team players Sandra Toft and Helena Elver are under contract with the club. Helena Elver is set to move to Odense after this season.