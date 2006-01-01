Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. 'He is my idol': Alcaraz faces 'difficult' clash with Nadal in Riyadh

'He is my idol': Alcaraz faces 'difficult' clash with Nadal in Riyadh

Alcaraz will face 'difficult' clash with 'idol' Nadal
Alcaraz will face 'difficult' clash with 'idol' NadalAbaca Press / Profimedia
Carlos Alcaraz (21) admitted Wednesday it will be a "difficult moment" facing "idol" Rafael Nadal (38) on Thursday as the Spanish superstars clash for the final time.

Nadal, the winner of 22 Grand Slam titles, announced last week that he will retire from tennis after the Davis Cup Finals in Malaga next month.

On Thursday, however, the 38-year-old will take on Alcaraz for a place in the final of the "6 Kings Slam" exhibition event in Riyadh.

"Since I started to play tennis, I'm watching his matches. I look up to him and I grew up watching him. He was my idol, he is still my idol," Alcaraz said on court after defeating Holger Rune 6-4, 6-2 to set-up an emotional meeting with Nadal.

Nadal and Alcaraz at the Paris Olympics
Nadal and Alcaraz at the Paris OlympicsDubreuil Corinne / Abaca Press / Profimedia

"A really important person for my life, for my career and he was one of the reasons that I wanted to become a professional tennis player. Knowing he is going to retire is pretty tough for everyone, for me."

Alcaraz, the reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion, added: "I will try to enjoy sharing the court with him once again, but I think it is really difficult for everyone."

Nadal and Alcaraz have met three times on the main ATP Tour with the soon-to-be retired veteran holding a 2-1 advantage.

The Spanish pair played doubles together at the Paris Olympics this year and they are expected to team-up again at the Davis Cup Finals.

Nadal also made his last singles appearance at the Games on the same Roland Garros courts where he won 14 French Open titles.

His Olympic singles campaign was ended by old rival Novak Djokovic in the second round.

Thursday's other semi-final in Riyadh sees Djokovic tackle Australian Open and US Open champion Jannik Sinner.

World number one Sinner eased past Daniil Medvedev 6-0, 6-3 on Wednesday.

Mentions
TennisCarlos AlcarazRafael Nadal
Related Articles
One of sport's greatest warriors, mortal man Rafael Nadal couldn't beat Father Time
ATP roundup: Teenager Justin Engel wins opener in Kazakhstan
Novak Djokovic 'overwhelmed' after 'greatest rival' Rafael Nadal's retirement
Show more
Tennis
Tennis Tracker: Muchova & Tiafoe in action before Djokovic faces Sinner & Nadal plays Alcaraz
Serena Williams has grapefruit-sized cyst removed from neck
WTA roundup: Unheralded Ito upsets Cocciaretto at Japan Open, Badosa advances in Ningbo
Updated
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
ATP roundup: Nicolas Jarry ousts home-country favourite Elias Ymer in Stockholm
WTA roundup: Anna Kalinskaya rallies at Ningbo Open to see off Hon
Tennis Tracker: Muller sees off Borg in Stockholm, Rinderknech through in Antwerp
Most Read
Tennis Tracker: Sinner eases past Medvedev in Six Kings Slam, Alcaraz downs Rune
Real Madrid back Mbappe amid Swedish rape investigation reports
Flashback: The horror head injury that changed goalkeeper Petr Cech's life
Pogba 'willing to give up money' to stay at Juventus despite exit talk

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings