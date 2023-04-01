Carolina Hurricanes secure services of Sebastian Aho for further eight years

Aho has landed a very lucrative contract at the Canes

Carolina Hurricanes management has agreed to a new eight-year contract with Sebastian Aho (26), which will see the productive forward earning a total of $78 million. The contract will start in the 2024/25 season.

"Sebastian has developed into one of the best 'two-way' centres in hockey," Hurricanes president and CEO Don Waddell said of Aho.

"He's a tremendous leader on and off the ice who sets a great example for our younger players. We are grateful that he has decided to stay in Carolina for the foreseeable future," Waddell added.

Sebastian Aho scored 67 points (36+31) in 75 regular season games this past season and added 12 points (5+7) in 15 playoff games.

In total, he has appeared in 520 NHL games, scoring an impressive 468 points on 218 goals and 250 assists - all in the jersey of Carolina, who drafted him 35th overall in 2015.

Aho's NHL statistics Flashscore

The 6'2" centre is tied with Eric Staal for the most shorthanded goalscorers in franchise history (16 goals) and has also scored a franchise-record nine overtime goals.

Aho is also fifth in franchise history in goals and points. He has 58 points (23 goals, 35 assists) in 63 playoff games, which makes him the club record holder for goals, assists and points in the playoffs.

The Finn has also been nominated to the NHL All-Star Game twice (2019, 2022) and won the 2022 NHL All-Star Skills Competition in Las Vegas.