Chicago Blackhawks take Connor Bedard with number one pick in NHL draft

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Hockey
  3. NHL
  4. Chicago Blackhawks take Connor Bedard with number one pick in NHL draft
Chicago Blackhawks take Connor Bedard with number one pick in NHL draft
Bedard speaks to the media after being drafted
Bedard speaks to the media after being drafted
AFP
The Chicago Blackhawks grabbed 17-year-old Canadian talent Connor Bedard with the number one pick in the NHL draft on Wednesday.

The North Vancouver-born Bedard, who was part of Canada's World Junior Championship winning team and won a host of Canadian Hockey League awards last season, is rated as one of the most exciting prospects in years.

"This is incredible," Bedard told Sportsnet at the draft event in Nashville.

"Just being here with my family, it's a dream come true. To be selected by Chicago, it's a storied franchise there. I can't wait to get to work."

The right-shot centre was named the Canadian Hockey League player of the year and was also top scorer, after leading the Western Hockey League in goals (71) and points (143) in 57 games with Regina Pats.

He was the first player in the WHL to have more than 140 points in a single season since 1995-96.

"He’s a great player, great person," Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson said ahead of the draft.

"Everyone has seen how he’s handled himself in the lead-up to this draft. Obviously (he’s had) a lot of attention, but he’s shown a maturity beyond his years. He’s 17 years old, but you’d never know it based on how he’s handled things," he added.

Bedard is expected to make his NHL debut on October 10th in Pittsburgh against the Penguins in what is likely to be a new-look Chicago line-up.

The Blackhawks also took centre Oliver Moore, from the University of Minnesota, with the 19th pick.

The Anaheim Ducks took Sweden's Leo Carlsson with the number two pick after he impressed in his homeland with Orebro.

A left-shot centre, the 18-year-old was number one on NHL Central Scouting's ranking of international prospects.

"Leo has tremendous hockey IQ with the potential to dominate at both ends of the ice," Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said.

"His size, creativity, strength and skill was evident when we watched him play in Sweden against professionals. With our long-term plan to build a perennial contender, we believe he projects incredibly well for what we are building. We are thrilled to add him to our stable of elite prospects."

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected University of Michigan centre Adam Fantilli with the third pick.

Mentions
HockeyChicago BlackhawksBedard ConnorNHLAmerican Sports
Related Articles
Connor Bedard offers Chicago Blackhawks a chance to fast-track rebuild
Blackhawks deal for Taylor Hall with Connor Bedard likely top NHL Draft pick
Qatari fund to buy minority stake in various American sports teams
Show more
Hockey
Swede Henrik Lundqvist headlines Hall of Fame's Class of 2023
Golden Knights celebrate NHL crown with night parade on Vegas Strip
Vegas Golden Knights' Marchessault named the Stanley Cup play-offs MVP
Vegas Golden Knights hit the jackpot, beating Florida Panthers to win first Stanley Cup
Michael Andlauer reaches agreement to purchase NHL's Ottawa Senators
Stephenson-inspired Vegas Golden Knights move to brink of NHL glory with 3-2 win
Vegas Golden Knights embracing small adjustments after loss to Florida Panthers
Former Chelsea keeper Petr Cech signs with Oxford City Stars
Panthers edge Knights 3-2 in overtime to claw back in Stanley Cup final
No place like home for Panthers after Vegas take 2-0 series lead in Stanley Cup Final
Most Read
EXCLUSIVE: Fabrizio Romano on 18-hour days and Liverpool expectations
Transfer News LIVE: Bayern chasing Kim Min-Jae, Arsenal announce Havertz signing
New threads: Premier League and top European club kits for 2023/24
EXCLUSIVE: Petra Kvitova discusses her 2023 season, Wimbledon chances and fitness