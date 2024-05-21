IIHF World Championship roundup: Group stage wraps up with Canada & Sweden in top spots

Tuesday saw the final group-stage matches played at the IIHF World Championship in the Czech Republic. Importantly, the quarter-final seedings needed to be settled. Catch up on the day's results below.

Group A

Hosts Czechia lost in overtime to Canada in the sides' last group-stage match. In a battle for top spot in Group A, the Czechs brought the match back from 3-1 down to force overtime but eventually lost to the defending champions 4-3.

After two periods it was still scoreless but in the third period, the Canadians opened the scoring through Dylan Cozens. Dominik Kubalik tied the game on a power play but the visitors rebounded with goals from Dawson Mercer and Brandon Hagel.

At the end of the 57th minute, Ondrej Palat reduced the deficit on another power play and in the 59th, Roman Cervenka tied the game at the risk of an empty net. Cozens scored his second goal of the day to win the match in overtime in front of a packed house in Prague.

In Thursday's quarter-finals, the Czechs will face the USA while the Canadians will face Slovakia.

Austria were stunned by Group A cellar-dwellers Great Britain in their final game of the World Championship in Prague. The already-relegated Brits scored their first points of the tournament while the Austrians lost their hopes of qualification for the last eight with the loss.

After the match, the composition of the first quarter-final pairing was made clear with fourth-placed Finland booking a meeting with Group B winners Sweden in Ostrava.

The Austrians needed to beat the Brits in regulation time to keep their qualification hopes alive and then hope the Swiss would help them with a three-point win over Finland. They would then have advanced at the expense of the Finns thanks to a better head-to-head. Alas, after a strong showing in Prague, it's all over for the Austrians.

Group B

Sweden maintained their 100% record in the group phase of the World Championship by thumping Slovakia 6-1 in their last game in Ostrava.

It was already clear before the game that Sweden would play Finland in the quarterfinals on Thursday while Slovakia would face Canada in Prague. Joel Eriksson Ek scored two goals and Erik Karlsson collected three points in the win.

The United States defeated Latvia 6-3 in their final game of the preliminary round in Ostrava and advanced to the quarter-finals in second place in Group B. They will face the Czech Republic in the quarter-finals.

Latvia finished fifth, will miss the knockout round and will thus not defend their bronze medal. Forward Cole Caufield contributed four points for two goals and two assists in the win for the Americans.

"Of course, we believed we would make it to the quarterfinals. But I'm proud of the guys for not giving up.

"We had some difficult situations in the tournament, we played two games in a row three times, but we always fought and we had a chance (to advance) until the last day," said Latvian captain Kaspars Daugavins.

Germany defeated France 6-3 in the early game in Ostrava on Tuesday and scored their fifth win of the tournament as a result.

The defending silver medallists were trailing three times but turned the game around in the second period within 22 seconds. Wojciech Stachowiak contributed to the win with two goals and an assist.

"We didn't start well, we were slow. But we played much more aggressive and physical in the second period," said German defenseman Maksymilian Szuber.

"We're happy to get three points. We're trying to play better and better. It's nice to be in the playoffs, but we have to play more consistently. I believe we can win a few more games," the Arizona player added.

France finished the championship with a record of one win and six losses, finishing seventh in Group B. Germany, already assured of advancing to the quarter-finals, will next face Switzerland in the quarter-finals.